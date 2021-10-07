CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Examining how Fox News has changed America as it turns 25 years old

By By Brian Stelter, CNN Business
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Rupert Murdoch and Roger Ailes launched Fox News 25 years ago Thursday. Is the United States better off?. For all the rightful scrutiny of Facebook in recent days, let's recognize...

How Has U.S. Foreign Policy Changed Over The Years? The Answer May Surprise You

How much did the United States really change foreign policy when it changed presidents? Joe Biden is a very different person from Donald Trump. But Richard Haass argues that their approach to the world is less different than it seems. Haass is the head of the Council on Foreign Relations. It's a private group that includes a great deal of the U.S. foreign policy establishment - you know, diplomats and officials, some of them famous, many not, who engage with the world and wield influence as they go in and out of government over time.
Fox News

The Impact Of FOX News 25 Years Later

On October 7th, 1996 the Fox News Channel launched as a newcomer to the cable news industry, and 25 years later it has become the number one, highest-rated network in the industry. Co-host of Fox and Friends and host of “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” Brian Kilmeade joins to remember Fox News origins when he first joined in 1996 and to review how the channel’s early reporting on big events like the 2000 presidential election and the Iraq War established Fox News as a force in the television industry.
TheDailyBeast

Empire State Building Will Light Up to Celebrate 25 Years of Fox News

The Empire State Building will reportedly be lit up this weekend to celebrate a quarter century of Fox News making boomers furious. Rupert Murdoch and Roger Ailes launched Fox News 25 years ago this week, and the network celebrated Thursday with its own town-hall event. But, according to The Hill, the celebrations will spread to the Empire State Building on Saturday when the tower will be lit up red, white, and blue to mark the anniversary. Several New Yorkers reacted with confusion as to why the city is celebrating 25 years of toxic output from Fox News. Nicholas Dawes, executive director at New York news outlet The City, asked on Twitter: “How do the many human rights practitioners with offices over three floors of the building, and a multi-million dollar lease feel about this?” CNN’s media reporter Oliver Darcy simply responded: “Wait what.”
California State
The Independent

American democracy has survived 25 years of Fox News’s deliberate assault – but how much longer can it hold on?

“Will FNC be a vehicle for expressing Mr. Murdoch’s conservative political opinions?” asked the New York Times on October 7, 1996. The “FNC” referenced was the newly launched Fox News Channel, which today celebrates 25 years on the air. The answer, to the detriment of American democracy, was, is, and shall likely remain “yes”.There was never really any doubt that Rupert Murdoch meant Fox News to be a mouthpiece for conservative causes. It’s why he hired Roger Ailes, a former Republican strategist for both Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, to helm the network. Ailes never made any secret of...
AdWeek

As Fox News Turns 25, Sean Hannity and Other Personalities Reflect on What the Network Means to Them

Fox News Channel launched 25 years ago today, Oct. 7, 1996. The network is celebrating its 25th birthday this week, and recently launched a series of talent vignettes featuring day one personalities like Sean Hannity, year one personalities like Jennifer Griffin, as well as newer Fox Newsers, including Lawrence Jones. Those are just a couple of the many figures who spoke about their time at Fox News and what the network means to them.
Roger Ailes
Rupert Murdoch
Brit Hume
Julie Roginsky
Ro Khanna
Donald Trump
nickiswift.com

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: GOP hands Trump the party

“Nine months ago, Republicans were questioning DONALD TRUMP’s place as the lead fixture of their party. Saturday night provided the clearest evidence yet that they want him right there.”. This morning’s must-read piece comes from Meridith McGraw, reporting from Saturday night’s Trump rally in Des Moines, Iowa, where we saw...
WTHI

Bill Maher's dark vision for 2024 is all-too-real

If you thought 2020 was bad, just wait for 2024. That's the message from comedian Bill Maher in a powerful segment in which he suggests that what happened in 2020 -- Donald Trump insisting, without proof, that the election was stolen and leaning on Republican election officials to change the vote (or ignore it entirely) -- was only a test run for what is coming.
mediaite.com

Mehdi Hasan Warns We’re ‘In the Midst of a Rolling Coup’: GOP ‘Will Not Certify a Democratic Victory in 2024’ If They Control House and Trump is Nominee

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan warned his viewers that America was “in the midst of a rolling coup,” predicting that if former President Donald Trump was the 2024 presidential nominee and the GOP controlled the House of Representatives, then “they will not certify a Democratic victory in 2024.”. “Nine months after the...
Washington Post

Tucker Carlson makes a great point about Fox News’s vaccination policy

A Fox News host on Monday night offered a rare — if brief — commentary on his company’s own vaccination policy, even as he and others continue to attack President Biden’s similar policy. If only the nuance involved were extended to those criticisms. After Biden announced his policy for businesses...
Fox News

'Hannity' on Trump's stance on debt ceiling extension

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on October 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And welcome to HANNITY. And tonight, we begin with a FOX News alert. The 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, will be here in just a moment.
PennLive.com

Former WGAL anchor has been hired by Fox News

A new correspondent at Fox News will be a familiar face to many in the midstate. Fox New Channel has announced in a press release the hiring of Brittany Garzillo, and that Garzillo will be working for the company as a correspondent based out of New York. Garzillo, along with...
channelguidemag.com

Brian Kilmeade Looks Back on 25 Years of FOX News Channel

FOX & Friends cohost Brian Kilmeade remembers when he got a page from producers at the fledgling FOX News Channel in 1996. Kilmeade had been working as a sportscaster and doing standup comedy at the time, and the network asked if he could come in and do a read for a TV sports news segment. The network had just launched, and didn’t have wide carriage on cable systems. He couldn’t even watch it in New York.
Fox News

Neil Cavuto reflects on the last 25 years at Fox News

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
