Examining how Fox News has changed America as it turns 25 years old

The Empire State Building will reportedly be lit up this weekend to celebrate a quarter century of Fox News making boomers furious. Rupert Murdoch and Roger Ailes launched Fox News 25 years ago this week, and the network celebrated Thursday with its own town-hall event. But, according to The Hill, the celebrations will spread to the Empire State Building on Saturday when the tower will be lit up red, white, and blue to mark the anniversary. Several New Yorkers reacted with confusion as to why the city is celebrating 25 years of toxic output from Fox News. Nicholas Dawes, executive director at New York news outlet The City, asked on Twitter: “How do the many human rights practitioners with offices over three floors of the building, and a multi-million dollar lease feel about this?” CNN’s media reporter Oliver Darcy simply responded: “Wait what.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO