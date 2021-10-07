CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

US Air Force Chooses AT&T's FirstNet to Provide High-Speed Broadband Across 15 Bases

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Air Force has selected FirstNet®, Built with AT&T – the only nationwide high-speed broadband communications platform built with and for first responders and those who support them – to deliver reliable, always-on priority communications to its public safety personnel and, for first responders, preemption, on 15 bases across the country. The agreement struck between the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) and AT&T provides for the delivery of FirstNet connectivity for 21 years: the remaining life of the public-private partnership between the U.S. government and AT&T.

