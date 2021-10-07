BLiNQ Networks Unveils Dual Band Cognitive Radios with Patented Smart Antenna System

BLiNQ Networks is all set to debut two new dual band base stations at Wispapalooza in Las Vegas on October 11, 2021. The Dual Band Base Station product line is empowered by cognitive radio technology, allowing the base stations to discover available CBRS and unlicensed channels in order to utilize the best available spectrum resources. The Dual Band cognitive radios can self-transition from CBRS to License Assisted Access (LAA) or LTE-U operation based on continuous real-time interference monitoring. The benefits of this innovative technology can now be leveraged through BLiNQ's FW-300i LAA and FW-600 LAA solutions. By ensuring continuous spectrum availability, these solutions help operators of public and private networks meet all the requirements of wireless broadband service without the need for expensive spectrum investment.