CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Spark Connected and TDK Launch In-Cabin Wireless Charging Solution for the Automotive Sector

By Editorial Team
everythingrf.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpark Connected, a global leader in developing advanced and innovative wireless power technology, announced the launch of The Beast 2.0 – an automotive in-cabin wireless charging solution with TDK’s newest pattern coil technology. The first-generation Beast 1.0, which was Qi-certified and released to the market in 2018, was the industry’s...

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Unveils Wireless Charging Transmitter Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2021-- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, today announced a new family of Coil Drivers. The initial product, AOZ32033AQI, offers 30V, 11mOhm in a QFN3x3 package. AOZ32033AQI is an integrated half-bridge gate driver capable of driving high-side and low-side N-channel MOSFETs. It features SRC (Slew Rate Control) to adjust sink/source current and provide the ideal trade-off between efficiency and EMI optimization in the design of Wireless Charging Transmitter (TX) circuits. The device is ideally suited to the design of Wireless Charging TX circuits used in cordless power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and other consumers’ electronic equipment composed of full-bridge topology with a resonant tank circuit to get the best power conversion efficiency.
ELECTRONICS
electronicproducts.com

MEMS oscillator improves wireless charging speed by 25%

SiTime has introduced the SiT3901 µPower digitally-controlled MEMS oscillator (DCXO) that claims to enable up to 25% faster wireless charging, while reducing the timing solution area by 90%. Targeting power-sensitive and space-constrained mobile and IoT applications, the DCXO, housed in an ultra-small 1.5 × 0.8-mm package, is suited for wireless charging systems for smartwatches, activity trackers, hearing aids, and wearables.
ELECTRONICS
staceyoniot.com

RAK Wireless launched a consumer miner for Helium’s IoT network

RAK Wireless, which makes IoT gateways and hotspots for Helium’s IoT network under the CalChip brand, is launching a new Helium hotspot and miner designed for the mainstream consumer. The device is called MNTD, and it will cost $400. The big bonus for Helium fans is that the miner/hotspot will ship two weeks after it is ordered, with customers only allowed to order when inventory is available. This is the second consumer-oriented miner for the Helium network after last week’s launch of a window-mounted mining device called Finestra, and a mark of the growth of the Helium LoRaWAN network and business model.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Nimble Wireless Convertible Stand wirelessly charges your phone flat or standing

Make wireless charging more flexible with the Nimble Wireless Convertible Stand. This wireless charger powers your device on contact and has a built-in stand that lets it charge flat or in a propped position. That way, you can still watch your content while your phone wirelessly charges. Plus, it also charges your AirPods (2nd Gen), AirPods Pro, iPhone, and Android devices. Meanwhile, there’s even a second port for charging another device while you power your smartphone. And you won’t have to worry about this wireless charger. That’s because it includes built-in thermal management for a safe, efficient experience. You also get up to 10 watts of power for compatible Android smartphones. Moreover, if you have an iPhone, this gadget works it with 7.5 watts of power for the iPhone 8 or newer.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tdk#Wireless Charging#Automotive#Solution#Spark Connected#Emc#Fod
provideocoalition.com

Spark 4K: Teradek’s first wireless transmission solution for Pro A/V

Go from cable-cluttered to wide-range wireless without sacrificing quality for convenience with Spark 4K, a wireless video system offering up to 500 feet, with zero-delay, for any A/V workflow. Teradek says that with Spark 4 users will never miss a millisecond. No more switching switching from HDMI cables to wireless...
ELECTRONICS
Marin Independent Journal

Victrix launches elite-style Xbox controller and wireless PS5 headset

Victrix built its name on competition. Its fight sticks and headsets made a splash for their sterling build quality and innovative touches. The peripherals are pricey but the features and the competitive edge justified the price. Now the brand is turning its sights on the Xbox controller and PlayStation 5...
VIDEO GAMES
everythingrf.com

Energous Introduces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Enable Over-the-Air Wireless Charging

Energous Corporation, the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary RF-based wireless charging technology that supports charging of electronic devices at-a-distance, announced the availability of its 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit. The 1W Developer Kit can charge multiple devices simultaneously, enabling at-a-distance wireless charging for the growing Internet of Things ecosystem. This technology represents the lowest cost, smallest size solution for any known active energy harvesting ecosystem.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

boAt Immortal IM1300 Wireless Gaming Headset with breathing RGB lights launched

Popular Indian audio product manufacturer boAt has launched a new headphone under the Immortal gaming series. The headset is dubbed Immortal IM1300 and is a wireless headset that features Bluetooth connectivity as well as a 2.4GHz ultra-low-latency mode. The boAt Immortal gaming headset comes with comfortable high-quality earcups with ultra-soft...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
gsmarena.com

Sony launches SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speaker with Dolby Atmos

Sony today launched the SRS-NS7, the newest model in its wireless neckband series. The SRS-NS7 is the first neckband speaker in the world to feature Dolby Atmos. The SRS-NS7 comes with the WLA-NS7 Bluetooth transmitter and together with BRAVIA XR television models can transmit Dolby Atmos audio to the speaker. Using the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app, users can take pictures of their ears to create an HRTF map of their ears, which is then fed back into the system to tailor the Atmos sound to your specific ear and head shape.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Microlab Expands its Portfolio of SMART Passive Components

Microlab, part of the Wireless Telecom Group, has expanded the portfolio of products using its innovative, patent-pending SMART (System Monitor, Alarm, Report Technology) capabilities. The first Microlab SMART product, the SMART Coupler, won the 2020 Connected Real Estate Tech Award for Best In-Building Public Safety Solution. That same technology and capability are now being deployed in two new SMART couplers. Along with the new SMART couplers, Microlab is introducing a series of DC Pass Tappers that enable network designers to more cost-effectively and flexibly deploy SMART technology.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Ex-Sennheiser engineer launches wireless earbuds to challenge the Galaxy Buds Pro

Grell TWS/1 are a pair of true wireless headphones by former Sennheiser engineer and headphone designer Axel Grell. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.2 support, and IPX4 splash resistance. They are now available to pre-order for $200 / £180. Axel Grell, who designed some of Sennheiser's most popular...
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Apple and Ansys Develop First Cloud-based RF Safety Testing Simulation Solution for MagSafe

Apple collaborated with Ansys, a global leader in engineering simulation, to launch the first-of-its-kind RF safety testing simulation solution for Apple's MagSafe module technology developers. The novel technology eliminates the need for physical prototypes and expensive RF safety certification software —reducing costs while simultaneously accelerating the certification process for developers.
ELECTRONICS
KSAT 12

This $45 wireless charging station is like no other

Our devices usually make our lives easier, but sometimes they can be a hassle. The cords for your earbuds, smartwatches and phones can be a mess, tangle up in knots and your pets might chew them up. Wireless charging stations are the clear solution, but even these can be bulky or expensive.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Laird Introduces Bluetooth 5.2 Modules for High Performance Applications

Laird Connectivity has introduced the BL5340 Series of Bluetooth 5.2 and 802.15.4. Based on Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF5340 system-on-chip (SoC), the BL5340 Series delivers the most advanced, most secure, and highest performing dual-core MCU wireless solution available. Leveraging the user-accessible dual-core Arm® Cortex M33 microcontroller, the BL5340 is a true product...
NFL
Electronic Engineering Times

Nordic Semiconductor nRF Connect Simplifies Wireless Product Development

The new nRF Connect for VS Code extension is not only customizable, intuitive and flexible, but it also accelerates the development process. Nordic Semiconductor has launched the nRF Connect for VS Code, which allows developers to use the popular Visual Studio Code Integrated Development Environment (VS Code IDE) to develop, build, test, and deploy embedded applications based on Nordic’s nRF Connect SDK (Software Development Kit). The nRF Connect SDK is a development tool for building nRF53 and nRF52 Series short range wireless and nRF91 Series low power cellular IoT solutions.
SOFTWARE
everythingrf.com

Southwest Microwave Introduces New 1.35mm Between Series Precision Adapters

Southwest Microwave, a global provider of microwave interconnect products, announced new 1.35mm (E) interconnect Series that offers high performance up to 90 GHz. Southwest Microwave is continuously expanding and innovating to offer the latest in mmWave technology while meeting the needs of their customers and delivering the lowest VSWR, insertion loss and RF leakage.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Mouser Announces Availability of the 2.4 GHz Nordic RF Front End Module

Mouser Electronics is now stocking the nRF21540 RF front-end modules (FEMs) from Nordic Semiconductor. The Nordic nRF21540 RF FEMs support Bluetooth Low Energy, IEEE 802.15.4 range extensions, and proprietary applications. These FEMs offer a configurable gain power amplifier in the transmit path (Tx) and a low-noise amplifier (LNA) in the receive path (Rx).
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Atmosic and Universal Electronics Collaborate to Develop Energy Harvesting Technology

Atmosic Technologies, an innovator of ultra-low-power wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), announced that it is working with Universal Electronics, the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, to develop a range of ultra-low-power remote control & smart home products capable of harvesting energy from indoor ambient sources.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

STMicroelectronics Introduces Dynamic NFC Tags with Improved I2C Capabilities

STMicroelectronics has increased the I2C-interface performance in the latest generation of its ST25DV-I2C dynamic NFC-tag ICs, which makes it easier for the host system to access the tag’s on-chip EEPROM. Writing to the EEPROM on the new ST25DV-I2C tags, via the I2C interface, is now as fast as standard EEPROM...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy