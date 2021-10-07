Spark Connected and TDK Launch In-Cabin Wireless Charging Solution for the Automotive Sector

Make wireless charging more flexible with the Nimble Wireless Convertible Stand. This wireless charger powers your device on contact and has a built-in stand that lets it charge flat or in a propped position. That way, you can still watch your content while your phone wirelessly charges. Plus, it also charges your AirPods (2nd Gen), AirPods Pro, iPhone, and Android devices. Meanwhile, there’s even a second port for charging another device while you power your smartphone. And you won’t have to worry about this wireless charger. That’s because it includes built-in thermal management for a safe, efficient experience. You also get up to 10 watts of power for compatible Android smartphones. Moreover, if you have an iPhone, this gadget works it with 7.5 watts of power for the iPhone 8 or newer.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO