At 0600 on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Lieutenant Mitsuo Matsuzaki lifted off in his Nakajima B5N2 torpedo bomber from Akagi, one of six Japanese aircraft carriers sailing in loose formation some 230 miles north of Hawaii. Just under two hours later the man sitting behind Matsuzaki, Commander Mitsuo Fujita, slid back his section of the plane’s canopy and fired a green flare—a signal to the 182 other aircraft of the first assault wave to begin Japan’s surprise attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor. The flare also marked the start of a war Japan had no hope of winning. The 1941–45 war between Japan and the United States seems, in retrospect, inevitable.

CHINA ・ 2 DAYS AGO