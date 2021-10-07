CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Stalin Crushed Germany in Photos

By Boris Egorov
 7 days ago

These large-scale offensive operations by Soviet troops essentially ensured the victory of the anti-Hitler coalition over the Axis countries in World War II. In 1944, the Red Army conducted 10 major strategic offensive operations, as a result of which almost the entire territory of the Soviet Union was liberated, more than 130 enemy divisions were destroyed and Bulgaria, Romania and Finland switched sides and joined the anti-Hitler coalition, while Nazi Germany found itself on the verge of total collapse.

94.3 Jack FM

France and Germany say Poland must abide by EU rules

PARIS (Reuters) – Poland has a legal and moral obligation as a member of the European Union to abide by the bloc’s rules completely and unconditionally, the foreign ministers of France and Germany said in a joint statement issued on Friday. Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal on Thursday ruled that parts of...
POLITICS
atlantanews.net

How Stalin 'entered' EVERY Soviet home

The Soviet propaganda machine conferred upon Stalin the title of "Father of Nations" and, equally modestly, "the sun that lights up the whole country." Like God, he had to be worshipped every single day. Like the name of communism,. The sound of yours has become a household word. This is...
EUROPE
Birmingham Star

Stalin's blunder that made Turkey a NATO member

The Soviet Union's diplomatic onslaught on Turkey brought nothing but Ankara's accession to NATO. In June 1945, the Soviet Union was at the peak of its power: Nazi Germany had been defeated, the whole of Eastern Europe was firmly inside Moscow's sphere of influence, and the Red Army, the strongest in the world at the time, was preparing to enter the war against Japan and deliver a decisive blow.
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany pays tribute to troops who served in Afghanistan

Germany s leaders paid tribute Wednesday to its troops that served over nearly 20 years in Afghanistan, and the country's president said the German answer to the mission's disappointing end must not be “resignation and retreat” from global affairs.Chancellor Angela Merkel President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and other top officials joined a final roll call for the troops at the Defense Ministry in Berlin A military tattoo in front of the Reichstag parliament building was planned Wednesday evening.More than 150,000 German troops served in Afghanistan between the beginning of 2002 and their final withdrawal this summer. Germany was in...
MILITARY
realclearhistory.com

German Occupation of Rome Devastating

In 1943, Germany occupied the city of Rome, Italy after they joined the Allies. While the occupation lasted only 9 months, the devastation that came along with it was extreme. Thousands of civilians died, and those who survived were emotionally scarred from fearing for their lives. The Nazis imposed a curfew on citizens, and hung posters around the city with new rules that were punishable by death. They planned to force the government’s hand by starving them from food and much-needed supplies.
POLITICS
realclearhistory.com

Turns Out, Allies Really Needed Romania

They crossed the Soviet border on June 22, 1941, heading east. While the attacking spearheads made good progress, there were also difficulties from day one. Their generals weren't exactly surprised. Campaigning in this part of Europe has never been easy. The terrain was tough, the distances involved were vast, and logistics in this relatively underdeveloped land were nightmarish. And then there was the adversary: a Red Army that, while not particularly skilled or well trained, had enough manpower and modern equipment to cause any attacker some serious trouble in the field. The campaign started out in mobile mode, but soon bogged down into positional fighting that bled both sides and exhausted the invading army even as it was battering its way forward towards its strategic objectives. In the end, the Russian campaign would consume it altogether.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Why Britain and France Hate Each Other

Watching the fallout from the great Anglo-American heist of France’s submarine contract with Australia, you could be forgiven for concluding that London and Paris are polar opposites in every way: whether in their leaders’ personalities, grand strategies, economic models, or social mores. The irony is that the row over the new Australia-U.K.-U.S. defense pact, or AUKUS, reveals how fundamentally similar they really are.
WORLD
The Independent

Hubert Germain, French Resistance fighter, dies at 101

Hubert Germain, the last of an elite group of decorated French Resistance fighters who helped liberate France from Nazi control in World War II, has died. He was 101.The French president’s office announced the death in a statement Tuesday, saying Germain “embodied a century of freedom.” It didn't divulge details of his death.Born Aug. 6, 1920, Germain fled to London in 1940 to join the Resistance. Wounded in Italy during the war, Germain also fought in Egypt, Libya and what is now Syria and took part in the “southern D-Day” Allied landings on the shores of Provence in...
EUROPE
AFP

France's last surviving WWII Resistance hero dies aged 101: minister

The last survivor out of over 1,000 people who were awarded the highest bravery order by Charles de Gaulle for their role in French Resistance forces during World War II has died aged 101, France's defence minister announced on Tuesday. "I want to inform you that Hubert Germain, the last surviving member of the Order of the Liberation, has died," Florence Parly told French lawmakers. "It's an important moment in our history," she added. Germain was among 1,038 decorated with the Order of the Liberation for their heroism by Resistance leader and later president de Gaulle.
MILITARY
The Independent

Neo-Nazi's burial in Jewish gravesite causes stir in Germany

The burial of a Holocaust denier in the gravesite of a Jewish music professor has caused an uproar in Germany The top German government official tasked with combating antisemitism, Commissioner for Jewish Life Felix Klein, criticized the action Wednesday, joining expressions of disbelief from some of the country's leading Jews. “This is obviously a very unfortunate mistake that happened here,” Klein told German news agency dpa.Several German news outlets have reported that known Holocaust denier Henry Hafenmayer was buried Friday at the Stahnsdorf cemetery just outside of Berlin His ashes were interred in the plot where Max Friedlaender,...
RELIGION
CBS News

Italy's toughest-in-the-world COVID-19 vaccine mandate sparks violent protests

Rome — Central Rome was gripped with violence this weekend as thousands of protesters marched against the toughest new vaccine mandates in the world. All Italians will soon be required to show a coronavirus "Green Pass," proving either vaccination, recovery in the past six months, or a negative COVID-19 test from the past 48 hours to enter their workplaces.
PROTESTS
The Conversation UK

Germany election winners, losers, and how the Greens emerged as kingmakers – Podcast

After Germany’s recent election, coalition talks are now underway to determine the composition of the next government and who will succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we explore what the results tell us about German voters’ priorities – and we dig into the history of the Greens, now one of the kingmakers in coalition negotiations.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

How the SPD relied on young rebels to win in north-east Germany

Less than four years ago, Erik von Malottki’s main objective was to keep the party he loved as far away from political power as possible. Inspired by young activist grassroots movements in the US and the UK, the trade unionist was one of a band of young Social Democratic Party (SPD) members who in January 2018 urged delegates to vote against joining another coalition with Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats.
EUROPE
World Soccer Talk

Germany star Mueller unsure how to interact with fans amid pandemic

Berlin (AFP) – Germany forward Thomas Mueller admits finding it hard to know how to interact with fans during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I can only say for myself that I am still very cautious about direct contact. I don’t know exactly how I should behave,” Mueller admitted during a press conference Tuesday, three days before Germany’s World Cup qualifier against Romania in Hamburg.
SOCCER
AFP

Hubert Germain: France's last Hero of the Resistance

Hubert Germain, the last of France's officially designated Heroes of the Resistance, has died aged 101. He was the only surviving member of the 1,038-strong Order of the Liberation -- France's highest bravery order -- handpicked by the country's wartime hero, General Charles De Gaulle. Germain made his last public appearance in June in a wheelchair alongside President Emmanuel Macron at a ceremony to mark the moment many consider the resistance to the Nazi occupation began -- with de Gaulle's radio broadcast from London on June 18, 1940. The son of a general in France's colonial army, he walked out of an entrance exam at France's Naval College shortly after France fell to the Germans in the summer of 1940.
EUROPE

