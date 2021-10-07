CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers come through in clutch, advance in MLB playoffs

By Rick Chambers, Associated Press, Derrin Horton, KTLA Digital Staff
 7 days ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ season will go on after some late-game heroics by Chris Taylor, who hit a home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Dodgers the 3-1 win.

Taylor blasted a pitch into the left field stands, bringing home Cody Bellinger for a walk-off two-run homer that broke what had been a 1-1 tie.

With their dramatic win against the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild card game, the Boys in Blue will take on their division rival the San Francisco Giants in the National League Division Series starting Friday. Game 1 of the best-of-five series will be in San Francisco at 6:30 p.m.

The game will be shown on TBS.

The Giants (107-55 in the regular season) edged out the Dodgers (106-56 in the regular season) by one game for the National League West crown on Sunday.

Also scoring for the Dodgers was Justin Turner, who hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to tie the game. The Dodgers gave up a run to the Cardinals’ Tommy Edman on a wild pitch in the first inning.

