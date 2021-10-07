CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

The Taco Bell Cantina Crispy Melt Taco Is Now Available Across the US

By Store
hypebeast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaco Bell‘s Cantina Crispy Melt Taco is finally available in stores across the United States after a test run last year. The new menu item arrives as a white corn shell stuffed with seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, melted nacho cheese sauce and a three-cheese blend. Those who are looking for a non-meat dish can opt to replace the seasoned beef with black beans.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Burger Chain Serves the Best Quality Beef Patties, New Report Shows

When you set out to enjoy a juicy burger, it's usually the drippy, gooey cheeses, sauces, and condiments—aka all the extras—that make for an indulgent first impression. But what takes a burger from a mediocre fast-food item to a top-notch culinary achievement is the beef. And for the third year in a row, one fast-casual chain proved that its burgers are a cut above the rest in that department.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell Cantina#Tacos#Food Drink#Taco Bell S#F B#Pop Tarts#Eggo
Best Life

McDonald's Is Making This Permanent Change to All of Its Happy Meals

McDonald's has long maintained the top spot as the biggest fast food chain in the U.S., based solely on revenue—and while it'll likely always be home to beloved burgers, fries, and fountain soda, the brand has had to do some evolving over the years to stay at No. 1. That means some menu items have been discontinued (RIP, Mighty Wings), recipes have evolved (hello, preservative-free McNuggets), and new products have been added to the offerings (welcome, McPlant). But now, the company is planning to make a major change to one of its most beloved products: the Happy Meal. Read on to find out what new, permanent change is being made to McDonald's most cherished meal.
RECIPES
EatThis

Taco Bell's Upcoming New Item Is Already Stirring Up Major Controversy With Customers

When Taco Bell announced the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco as the next mashup creation coming out of its Innovation Lab, the news raised a few eyebrows. As excited as we were to hear there'll be more opportunities to feast on fried chicken, it felt like Taco Bell was taking a step in an extremely mainstream direction. The ensuing "is it a taco or is it a sandwich" debate was just a cheap ploy to pass off a pretty classic crispy chicken sandwich (fluffy bun, fried white-meat chicken, creamy sauce) as something that doesn't stick out like a sore thumb on a Mexican fast-food menu. It felt like Taco Bell was making a major detour from what it does best and that it took the Chicken Sandwich Wars bait to the detriment of its own unique identity.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Dine-In Burger Chain Will Expand With 300 New Locations

Following the footsteps of Wendy's, BurgerFi, and dozens of other fast-food and dine-in restaurant chains, TGI Fridays will be expanding its reach with hundreds of new locations through ghost kitchens. The chain announced that its burgers, steaks, and iconic appetizer plates will be available at 300 ghost kitchens operated by...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
BoardingArea

Today Only: $0.50 McDonald’s Double Cheeseburger!

Today is a very special day… It’s National Cheeseburger Day! And to commemorate this special day, McDonald’s has an awesome deal for you. McDonald’s wants you to celebrate NCD with a $0.50 Double Cheeseburger!. National Cheeseburger Day takes place today, September 18, 2021 so this offer is only good… today.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

7 Fast-Food Chains That Are On a Quiet Decline

Fast food is, in some ways, evolving more quickly than ever. The pandemic forced the industry's hand, leading many power players to turn to new technology, ghost kitchens, and menu updates that may have taken years to get to otherwise. By and large, nimble fast-food joints were able to find success despite the odds being stacked against them.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

A Leaked Memo From Taco Bell Just Revealed These Upcoming Menu Launches

Taco Bell's latest plans for its menu seem to have been leaked on social media. Thanks to a marketing bulletin that has recently surfaced on Reddit and seems to have been leaked by a company insider, we're now able to anticipate what awaits us on the dynamic Taco Bell menu this fall, or during Experience 6, which lasts from October 7 to November 11.
RESTAURANTS
hoodline.com

KFC/Taco Bell on Duboce no longer serving Taco Bell items

This is going to make some Zeitgeist regulars and people who live near Safeway Heights and the edge of the Mission very sad, but Hoodline regrets to inform you that the KFC/Taco Bell at 200 Duboce Avenue (at Guerrero) has transitioned to being just a KFC, so no more tacos.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy