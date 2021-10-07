The Taco Bell Cantina Crispy Melt Taco Is Now Available Across the US
Taco Bell‘s Cantina Crispy Melt Taco is finally available in stores across the United States after a test run last year. The new menu item arrives as a white corn shell stuffed with seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, melted nacho cheese sauce and a three-cheese blend. Those who are looking for a non-meat dish can opt to replace the seasoned beef with black beans.hypebeast.com
