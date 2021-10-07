CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quincy, MA

HUDS Food Makes Harvard Home

Harvard Crimson
 7 days ago

Sterling M. Bland ’23, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Sociology and African and African American Studies concentrator in Quincy House. As I stood in the dining room of the People’s House, there it lay. A delicious entree, sitting below Joanna Gaines-esque lighting, flaunting its glowing brown and yellow flakes, its textured contours. In the center, there was a beef patty. Of that I was sure. As visible from where I stood, this patty was fairly thin, moist, and a rich, dark brown, probably cooked well-done. Its shape was not that of a well-crafted circle, as though someone bought a box full of frozen patties from Sam’s Club and dethawed them. No, this was a work of art. It was beautiful: a sculptural take on the centuries-old geometric oval. Oozing over the oval was an orange-yellow film of greasy goodness, sliding down its sides like volcanic lava.

www.thecrimson.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Harvard Crimson

Drinking Alone Under the Moon with Li Bai

Ruby Huang ’24, a Crimson Editorial editor, lives in Leverett House. On the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival, I briefly found myself alone in my common room, admiring the bright moon from the window. With my half-eaten mooncake and cool glass of grapefruit soda, I didn’t feel lonely at all. It was oddly poetic, almost like a verse from Li Bai’s poems — “facing my shadow, together we make three.”
HARVARD, MA
madison

Individual touches make Ember Foods Indian dishes shine

Yakub Kazi, co-owner of Ember Foods, has long wanted to have his own food business. He finally started to take steps to make that happen in 2019, signing on to be a vendor at the Madison Public Market. That project has been mired in delays and pushed back opening dates, but in the meantime, Ember has begun to thrive.
MADISON, WI
Houston Chronicle

How to make a smash burger at home

1 ½ teaspoons finely chopped dill pickled plus ½ teaspoon brine. Instructions: Make the sauce by combining all ingredients together in a bowl. For the burgers, spread 1 tablespoon of sauce on cut side of each bun top. Divide beef into 4 equal pieces (2 ounces each); form into loose,...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Quincy, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Harvard, MA
City
Quincy, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Harvard Crimson

Flyby Ranks: Harvard's Urban Wildlife

When we talk about being watched at Harvard, we always pin the blame on the tourists. Yes, it’s awkward when you accidentally walk into a stranger’s vlog and they keep the camera directly on your face, but we’re forgetting our most dedicated audience: Harvard’s beloved urban wildlife. They saw your shame when you trudged through the Yard, drenched in rain because you forgot your umbrella. They were there when you were stood up in front of Lamont. And they were there when you took one step outside your dorm building and realized you’d left your keys in your room. So here’s Flyby’s ranking of the urban wildlife on campus. Because let’s be real: they’re ranking us, too.
HARVARD, MA
People

Food For Halloween: How to Make Hummus 'Brain' Dip

Learn how to make the most delicious and on-theme recipes for your Halloween party!. It's not a true Halloween party without a little gross-out action. This ridiculously easy but majorly impactful hummus "brain" appetizer will give guests chills (before they go back for seconds).
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Vegan#Sociology#Fruit Juices#Food Drink#Sterling M Bland#Crimson Editorial#African American Studies#Quincy House#The People S House#Sam S Club#Red S Best Catch
newfolks.com

5 vegetarian baby food recipes that are easy to make

Vegetarian lifestyles have come a long way in the past decade, thanks in part to much more focus being placed on healthier approaches to meals. This is also in part because now more than ever, parents are prepping their own foods at home and leaning less on drive-through’s and “quick-stop” type meals that carry little dietary benefit. Taking it a step further, moms and dads – now more than ever – are skipping the store brand vegetarian baby food all together while doing their weekly food shopping, opting instead to buy fresh product and shelf products to prepare their infants meals at home, versus buying them pre-made and jarred.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
bocaratontribune.com

A SURE-FIRE WAY TO LOSE WEIGHT IS TO ‘MAKE FOOD BORING!’

This pandemic has made many of us overweight, or to put it more geographically, we’re a fatter Nation. Here’s my broccoli-filled strategy to rescue Americans who are looking more and more rotunda working virtually or just existing at home not far from those fattening refrigerators?. Forced to stay home so...
WEIGHT LOSS
Harvard Crimson

Affiliates Celebrate Reopening of Harvard Art Museums

The Harvard Art Museums reopened in early September after shuttering in March 2020 due to Covid-19. By Lara F. Dada. Harvard affiliates and Cambridge art lovers are eagerly visiting the Harvard Art Museums, which reopened in early September, nearly 18 months after shutting their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Independent

8 best vegan Christmas hampers that make a delicious, plant-based gift

What Christmas present can you get for the vegan in your life who has everything? A heart-gladdening hamper full of plant-based treats, of course.Hampers are those classic gifts that people love to receive but rarely buy for themselves. They make you feel special, and the excitement of opening them to rummage through and reveal the contents is almost unmatched at Christmas.What’s particularly brilliant about hampers, especially for vegans and those on special diets, is that they are a discovery of foods and ingredients one might not normally come across. They open up a whole new world of products rarely found...
FOOD & DRINKS
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Square Celebrates Oktoberfest

Live performances, arts and crafts, and street food spilled into Harvard Square Sunday as the Harvard Square Business Association hosted its 42nd Annual Oktoberfest. By Angela Dela Cruz. Live performances, arts and crafts, and street food spilled into Harvard Square Sunday as the Harvard Square Business Association hosted its 42nd...
HARVARD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy