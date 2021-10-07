HUDS Food Makes Harvard Home
Sterling M. Bland ’23, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Sociology and African and African American Studies concentrator in Quincy House. As I stood in the dining room of the People’s House, there it lay. A delicious entree, sitting below Joanna Gaines-esque lighting, flaunting its glowing brown and yellow flakes, its textured contours. In the center, there was a beef patty. Of that I was sure. As visible from where I stood, this patty was fairly thin, moist, and a rich, dark brown, probably cooked well-done. Its shape was not that of a well-crafted circle, as though someone bought a box full of frozen patties from Sam’s Club and dethawed them. No, this was a work of art. It was beautiful: a sculptural take on the centuries-old geometric oval. Oozing over the oval was an orange-yellow film of greasy goodness, sliding down its sides like volcanic lava.www.thecrimson.com
