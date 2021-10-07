CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Police investigating string of home invasions in metro Atlanta

By Michael Seiden, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YhnxA_0cJfNgPI00

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — A string of home invasions in the last week has many homeowners across the metro Atlanta area on edge.

Three home invasions in Buckhead and Sandy Springs have homeowners thinking it could happen in any neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Buckhead homeowner whose house was broken into told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden he was able to stop the robbers in their tracks.

“I was sound asleep and I heard some kind of loud noise crashing. That sort of thing, then rolled over in bed and just ignored it and then I heard at least two more crashes and noises. And knew something was up. So I got up and went out of our bedroom,” he said.

The homeowner spoke with Channel 2 Action News on the condition he could remain anonymous. He showed Seiden the damage left behind by three intruders in dark hoodies who broke in while he and his wife were sleeping early Sunday morning.

“I saw someone in the dark with a flashlight...I yelled at them,” he recalled.

The trio then ran from the home where the getaway driver was waiting.

“Frankly don’t even know what they were looking for. They passed up a TV that was sitting on the floor,” he said.

Atlanta police are still working to learn who those intruders were, but some say it could be the same group that hit two homes over the weekend in Sandy Springs.

Five home invasion suspects arrested after chase in Dooley County last week have already been linked to one of the home invasions, police say. They are investigating whether the same suspects are responsible for the other two.

One of those homes was 11,000 square feet with a gate and nine surveillance cameras. Even that didn’t stop the group from holding a woman and her 16-year-old daughter at gunpoint as they went through the house, stealing valuables and two cars.

Over the last year, Channel 2 Action News has reported on home invasions across the area. The biggest takeaway is that it can happen anytime, anywhere.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Safehome.org, a review website created by home security experts, lists ways you can deter criminals from coming into your home, including:

  • Leave a light on inside to avoid an empty appearance
  • Valuables like a nice car should not be visible from outside the house
  • Consider a home security system

The Buckhead homeowner told Seiden he’s glad no one was hurt and is planning to up his security to protect himself and his family.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

North Ga user
6d ago

Yelling at them wasn't such a smart thing! Arm yourself because most of them are armed then shoot first then ask questions later! Most of these people are criminals anyway and need to be stopped. Law enforcement is having a hard time stopping them so it becomes your responsibility to protect your family and property!

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man trained in MMA thwarts carjackers in Virginia; 3 arrested

STAFFORD, Va. — A Virginia man trained in mixed martial arts helped thwart three men who attempted to hijack his car on Tuesday, authorities said. The three men allegedly hit the victim with a wooden stick outside a fitness center and took his keys, but were forced to flee when the man fought back after using his MMA training, WUSA reported. According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the carjacking failed when one of the alleged hijackers was unable to drive the victim’s manual transmission vehicle.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandy Springs, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Sandy Springs, GA
City
Buckhead, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Sandy Springs, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida man indicted for shooting down sheriff’s office drone

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida man was indicted Wednesday on charges that he shot down a law enforcement drone three months ago. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Wendell Doyle Goney, 51, of Mount Dora, was charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and destruction of aircraft. If convicted of both charges, Goney faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, according to the release.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#Atlanta Police#Home Invasions#Home Security#Channel 2 S#Channel 2 Action News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
87K+
Followers
70K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy