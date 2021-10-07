CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards: best new design and technology for the home

By Jonathan Bell
Wallpaper*
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re thrilled to present the inaugural Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards, which provided us with the perfect excuse to dive into the worlds of domestic technology and product design. The panel of judges included architect Tosin Oshinowo, of Nigerian practice CM Design Atelier (part of our 2021 Architects’ Directory); artist, musician and designer Yuri Suzuki; and Harrods’ retail manager Veronica Forin, together with Wallpaper’s editor-in-chief Sarah Douglas and transport & technology editor Jonathan Bell. The five sifted through a substantial pile of entries, searching for objects that inspire, and technology that’s designed to last. As always, the winners are very Wallpaper*, a celebration of undeniable beauty, striking design and intuitive function.

www.wallpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

Country-Style Tiny House With Three Cozy Bedrooms

The element that stands out the most about tiny houses is the one that’s actually in their name: the fact that they’re tiny compared to a regular-sized home. Yet there’s another characteristic that’s perhaps even more important than that, the fact that tiny houses are incredibly versatile and optimized to be as functional as possible. We can see that in this 28-foot Payette model from Tru Form Tiny.
HOME & GARDEN
designboom.com

SMART tire company startup reinvents the wheel using space-age NASA technology

The SMART tire company announces plans to bring NASA technology back down to earth. the team introduces its revolutionary ‘shape memory alloy radial technology’ (SMART) to create a space-age tire which aims to transform the performance of vehicles on and off road, widening the scope of mobility going forward. the super-elastic tires were originally developed by NASA and have now been commercialized for use on earth by the startup.
ECONOMY
Wallpaper*

Invisible house in Norway peeks out from its green setting

Danish architecture practice CF Møller has created an invisible house. Villa Aa, located among the rolling hills and historic farmhouses of the Norwegian countryside, is thoroughly modern, yet seemingly melts into its context of greenery and water in the region of Vestfold. Remaining discreet and avoiding any architectural gestures that would make the house prominently stand out in its setting was a key objective right from the start of the development of this elegant, yet minimalist and subtle family home.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design And Technology#Tech Design#Sustainable Design#Product Design#Nigerian#Harrods#Wallpaper#Industrial Facility#Stellar Works Neri Hu#Everyday
Food52

The Best Kitchen Countertops for Your Home, According to Design Pros

The world of kitchen countertop materials can be a baffling one. There’s just so much to consider—from the type of look you want for your space to the material that’s going to function best for your home, family, or cooking style. Countertop selection is also uniquely individual—while there are trends that come and go, ultimately selections must be tailored to the designer, client, or homeowner choosing them. “Many materials come with a long list of upkeep demands, while others are extremely resilient,” says Remodelista’s Christine Chang Hanway. “Be realistic about how much effort you’re willing to put into the care of your countertops.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Wallpaper*

3D-printed portable toilet ‘The Throne’ offers a snazzier place to answer nature’s call

Portable toilets are unglamorous things. Often made from polyurethane, which is lightweight, easy to mould but notoriously difficult to recycle, they are designed for functionality rather than form, and one prefers to spend as little time in them as possible. Across the venues that require them – festivals, campsites and construction sites for example – they should ideally be concealed, lest they get in the way of work or pleasure.
ELECTRONICS
newdecortrends.com

Apartment Design 2023: New Trends for Home Interior Decor

Buying a new apartment often becomes a reason to start repairs in order to “adjust” the dwelling to suit your requirements. Repair is also necessary in order to change the long-boring interior and make it more modern. We invite you to find out what is the new modern apartment design...
INTERIOR DESIGN
abc11.com

Pandemic inspires new design trends for Triangle Parade of Homes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The pandemic has inspired new home trends and many will be featured in the Triangle Parade of Homes in October. The free tour is open to the public as builders show off their work with the latest in home trends, decor, and technology. With so many...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
atlantarealestateforum.com

How to Maximize Closet Space in your New Home

When searching for a new home, the amount of storage space available can be a primary deciding factor, especially for large families. Closet space in particular can be a deal-breaker for many people. However, after years of living in a home, it can seem as if there is never enough space to hold all of the clothes, toys and other items accumulated through the years.
HOME & GARDEN
tribeza.com

These Austin Interior Designers Will Help You Realize Your Best Self at Home

“Function and beauty can alter your mood, increase productivity and reduce stress,” says Ruby Cloutier. For the last year and a half, our concept of home has evolved drastically. For most of us, it became a refuge — the only safe space we could count on in a wildly unpredictable world. For many, home also became a place of work, as people quickly adapted their surroundings to meet their changing lifestyles. But no matter your line of work or living situation, one thing is true for all of us: we sure spend a lot more time in our own space these days.
AUSTIN, TX
Real Simple

Space of the Week: Whimsical Wallpaper Adds Personality to This Hardworking Mudroom

When interior designer Elizabeth Gill finished working on this laundry room last year, she already knew fluff-and-folds would not be in its immediate future. "This project was completed as part of a design show house, but I envisioned that it would be occupied by a family and their pooch," she says. The home is located in the leafy suburbs of Washington, D.C., and this room opens up directly to the outdoors. So Gill knew that simply outfitting a corner with a washer and dryer wouldn't make the most of its potential. It would have to be a mudroom, too, complete with a comfortable spot to take off shoes and remove outer layers.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dornob.com

These 2021 iF Design Award Winners Hit Close to Home

The annual iF Design Awards are a perennial who’s who of design inspiration from around the world. Meant to promote and support good design while highlighting its societal and cultural impacts, the award is “a symbol of design excellence.” And this year was certainly no exception. The 2021 iF Design...
DESIGN
micechat.com

EPCOT’s NEW Space 220 Restaurant Takes Imagineering Design to the Stars

Originally set to open in spring of 2020, Epcot’s highly-anticipated Space 220 restaurant has finally opened to guests. We have all the details and an on-site interview with the creative director from Imagineering, Tom Fitzgerald. Space 220 at EPCOT’s Mission: Space. Located next to EPCOT’s Mission: Space attraction, Space 220...
LIFESTYLE
designboom.com

10 iF design award 2021 winners open homes to stimulating interior design

Amongst hundreds of submissions, iF design award 2021 enters homes to inspire creative, perceptive and foremost comfortable design. the 10 winning residential projects shine light on luxurious concrete structures and cozy timber cabins, each inspiring completely different characters and ways of living. whether surrounded by a swimming pool or a garden, the designers elevate the interiors in linear villas, picturesque courtyard houses, or fairy-tale like houses in the woods from spain to in japan.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Flat-packed Furniture that are the space-saving designs you need for your modern millennial home!

Flat-packed designs are really quite intriguing! They’re portable, easy to put together, and occupy minimum space. And, this innovative technology is now being introduced to almost all kinds of product designs…including furniture! From foldable chairs to pet houses, there’s nothing that cannot be flat-packed. These designs, not only rate high on space efficiency, but also eliminate the usage of heavier space-consuming designs. They are definitely functionally and ergonomically beneficial, but they also possess minimal and clean aesthetics, that allow them to harmoniously blend with any living space. Flat-packed furniture is also a major boon when you’re moving houses. You can easily ship all your furniture from one home to another, without having to do any heavy lifting and carrying. Flat-packed furniture designs are truly the future!
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Tiny, space-saving desk setups designed to perfectly fit into your modern homes!

The most important element of our home office is our desk, especially since work from home became the new normal, and we basically bid adieu to corporate offices. Finding the right desk is just half the battle. You may find the best desk ever, but if you don’t know how to set it up, in accordance with your needs, then you may just be losing the second half of the battle. And this can be a huge task when we take into consideration the size of our modern-day cramped apartments! We need desk setups that occupy minimum space while providing us with the utmost functionality and work. Because a great day of work partially depends on the state of our desk and its setup! If you want to set up your desk in the most efficient manner possible, ensuring that it perfectly merges with the rest of your millennial home, while boosting productivity and motivation, then you’re at the right place! Here are a few impressive desk setups for you to gain inspiration from, and finally declutter and set up your desk the way you really want to. Best of luck!
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

10 best doormats: Indoor and outdoor designs made from jute, coir and more

Is there anything more frustrating than having a beautifully clean house, only to find that someone’s walked dirty footprints (or pawprints!), leaves or grass across those sparkling floors? That’s why a doormat is key – it’s one of those essential items that doesn’t really get the attention that it deserves, but is a staple for home life, especially when it comes to the winter months.Luckily things have come a long way since the traditional plain rush mats of old, and these days you can get designs with slogans, patterns, curves and all manner of personalisation on them. That means that...
HOME & GARDEN
Wallpaper*

Lake Como Design Festival explores design’s past and present

The area around Lake Como is famous for its charming, historical buildings, which this week come to life for the latest edition of the Lake Como Design Festival (until 10 October 2021). Based on the theme of ‘History Repeating’, the compact design event takes place in Como’s Teatro Sociale with an exhibition curated by Triennale Design Museum director Marco Sammicheli, as well as displays in nearby palazzos exploring the meaning of designs from the past century.
VISUAL ART
Wallpaper*

Elegant mechanical pencils get straight to the point

The whole point of a mechanical pencil is to have perfect sharpness forever. Yet without precise engineering and build quality, the standard slender leads are doomed to constant breakages. This round-up of high-end mechanical pencils has an emphasis on long-lasting materials, beautiful craftsmanship, and refined design, allowing you to click to sketch for many years to come.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy