Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards: best new design and technology for the home
We’re thrilled to present the inaugural Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards, which provided us with the perfect excuse to dive into the worlds of domestic technology and product design. The panel of judges included architect Tosin Oshinowo, of Nigerian practice CM Design Atelier (part of our 2021 Architects’ Directory); artist, musician and designer Yuri Suzuki; and Harrods’ retail manager Veronica Forin, together with Wallpaper’s editor-in-chief Sarah Douglas and transport & technology editor Jonathan Bell. The five sifted through a substantial pile of entries, searching for objects that inspire, and technology that’s designed to last. As always, the winners are very Wallpaper*, a celebration of undeniable beauty, striking design and intuitive function.www.wallpaper.com
