Traffic routes ahead of OHS & PHS game at Ratliff Stadium

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) -The rivalry game between Odessa High and Permian High is one of the biggest games the City of Odessa has ever seen. As of now, more than 17,000 people are expected to be in the stands Friday night.

This being the 100-year celebration of the OHS v.s PHS football game, TxDOT tells us that the construction on Loop 338 and Yukon will likely cause a slow down in traffic Friday night.





People we spoke to who live by Ratliff Stadium say that this game is known to have backed-up traffic.

“It’s really bad, you could probably be in the parking lot for like an hour depending on where you parked,” says Panther Paw dance team members, Alisyn Rivera & Amry Rivera.

“I’ve seen it get to where leaving and going to the game it’s backed up all the way to the end of the neighborhood,” says Jackson Hill, Permian student-athlete

Communications Officer for ECISD, Michael Adkins shared with us the importance of leaving your home early to enjoy the game and all the festivities happening at Ratliff Stadium on Friday.

“It’s going to be very crowded and it’s going to look very different because of the 100-year celebration so arrive early.”

Traffic routes have been put into place ahead of Friday’s game to help fans from OHS and PHS safely make their way into the stadium.

