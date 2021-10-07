CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankies Bikinis Launches Drop 1 of Its Resort 2022 Collection

By YeEun Kim
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrankies Bikinis has debuted the first drop of its Resort 2022 collection comprised of transitional seasonal pieces dressed in the brand’s new prints. On top of the brand’s signature swimwear pieces, new loungewear offerings have been added to the catalog, which you can pair with your bikini or one-piece this season. Crafted from Plisse fabric, the long sleeve Nova Top and Joey Pants set is perfect for lounging around at home in. Another cozy option is the Koa Top and Michelle Pants set. The top features a short sleeve, semi-cropped silhouette, while the pants arrive in a loose fit. Elsewhere, the best-selling Rose Terry Romper has been reimagined in a new colorway dubbed “Golden.”

