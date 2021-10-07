CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Officers elected to Betty Griffin Center Board of Directors

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Betty Griffin Center Board of Directors has elected new officers for Fiscal Year 2021-22, while three new members have joined the nonprofit’s board of directors. Lisa Payne, a branch manager with Ameris Bank who has served on the board since 2016, was elected board chair. Jayne Evans, the executive officer for the consulting firm Heart Touch, who has served on the board since 2019, was elected vice-chair.

