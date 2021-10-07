CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland Animal Shelter opens new space

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MIDLAND, Texas — It is out with the old, and in with the new at the Midland Animal Shelter. The shelter was in need of some upgraded space, and boy did they get that space. “The dogs have indoor-outdoor access, we have get-to-know courtyards and meet-and-greet rooms for the public to interact with an animal of their choice," Leah Lewis, Midland Animal Services manager, said. "We have cat condos where the cats can roam freely and interact with each other. We have a surgical suite so we can perform sterilizations on animals adopted from the facility.”

NewsWest 9

Midland Humane Coalition acquires new rescue facility in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Humane Coalition has recently acquired the Joe and Van Mabee Animal Rescue Center. “One of our biggest challenges was finding enough foster homes who could readily take a rescue in whenever needed," said Kristi Hennessey, MHC Board President. "With the additional facility, we’re hoping to have a safer and more streamlined intake and vetting process. Our goal is to create a healthy environment, improve safety and to help reduce the euthanasia rate by sufficiently prepping animals and getting them 100% ready for new homes.”
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Wedding planning in a post-pandemic world

MIDLAND, Texas — For better or for worse, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the wedding planning landscape. There is estimated to be 2.5 million weddings in 2022, the most since 1984 according to Axios. Lockdowns meant a lot of weddings had to be postponed, and this wedding boom combined with...
MIDLAND, TX
