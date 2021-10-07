Midland Animal Shelter opens new space

MIDLAND, Texas — It is out with the old, and in with the new at the Midland Animal Shelter. The shelter was in need of some upgraded space, and boy did they get that space. “The dogs have indoor-outdoor access, we have get-to-know courtyards and meet-and-greet rooms for the public to interact with an animal of their choice," Leah Lewis, Midland Animal Services manager, said. "We have cat condos where the cats can roam freely and interact with each other. We have a surgical suite so we can perform sterilizations on animals adopted from the facility.”