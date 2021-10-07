Those in power must do more to stop COVID-19 spread

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. On Friday morning, scrolling through the online Rappahannock News, I saw an eye-catching and inaccurate headline indicating we were at an all-time-high number of quarantines at Rappahannock County Public Schools. As your readers know, I have followed the numbers with great concern since the start of school activities on Aug. 9, and knew that although the numbers had increased in the past week, they were still well below the 29 active COVID-19 cases and the more than 140 quarantines we had before our schools shuttered their doors for a week on Aug. 20, after less than 2 weeks of classes. The article included a bar graph, pulled from the school’s COVID-19 dashboard page, and I immediately understood why one would think we were at our highest levels. The first date on the graph was Aug. 30, when the dashboard was first published and our schools were about to reopen for the second time; numbers were relatively low.

