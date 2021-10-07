CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learning Grove partners with ResultsLab to build capacity for using data to accelerate positive change

Learning Grove, local nonprofit provider of high-quality learning experiences for children, youth and families, has announced a new partnership to increase family and community impact with ResultsLab. ResultsLab exists to help established nonprofit organizations build their capacity for using data to accelerate positive change. The organization partners with teams in...

