Learning Grove partners with ResultsLab to build capacity for using data to accelerate positive change

We love connecting with students, hearing their experiences, and helping them discover their passions and desired paths, particularly as they venture into the workforce. Over the past year, we’ve seen students around the world take an increasing interest in their skill development, whether it be enrolling in short courses online or pursuing additional certifications and credentials to supplement their academic studies and diversify their resume. The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation across every country and industry around the world, opening new job roles and opportunities for innovation in ways we’ve never seen before. Students are our future, and we are committed to supporting them in every way possible to best prepare the workforce of tomorrow.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO