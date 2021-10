The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville has reportedly reached a “crisis point.”. Over the weekend, the Jaguars head coach went viral, after a video surfaced appearing to show him getting danced on by a woman who is not his wife. Meyer had stayed in Ohio following Thursday night’s loss to the Bengals, claiming he wanted to see his grandchildren. However, he was spotted out at his restaurant on Friday night.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO