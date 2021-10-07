CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown native Grant Ament aiming high, and succeeding, in pro lax league

Cover picture for the articleThe Archers hit the mark when they drafted Grant Ament. Ament, a Doylestown native, was the first overall pick in the 2020 Premier Lacrosse League draft. “It was pretty cool,” Ament said of being selected first. “I was at my parents’ house in Doylestown, my grandparents, my aunts and uncles and friends were over through the whole thing. It was a cool moment for me but also coming from Doylestown, there had never been a pro lacrosse player from Doylestown before, and that’s something I hold near and dear to my heart.”

