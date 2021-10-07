CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony Pay Tribute to Eddie Van Halen

By ebanas
wmmr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSammy Hagar and Michael Anthony took a moment to pay tribute to their former bandmate Eddie Van Halen on the one-year anniversary of his death. Shared via their Van Hagar social channels, Hagar wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been a year the man is gone but the music goes on. Mikey and I (The other half) have been busy this past year just finished a new circle record with David Cobb. Carrying the music forward is more important than ever to us. Also @sammyandthecircle has been doing shows & trying to do things a little different for the fans like Catalina, and the Vegas residency. These are some ‘crazy times’ for sure, but the music will live on forever so staying productive, creative and busy seems to be the answer for A fun healthy life at least for me it is”

wmmr.com

Comments / 0

Related
963kklz.com

Eddie Van Halen Brought Excellence — And Joy — To Guitar Playing

In honor of the one-year anniversary of the passing of Eddie Van Halen, we look back on our tribute to the guitar icon. Like all rock fans, I was stunned when the news broke of Eddie Van Halen’s death. We knew he was battling cancer, and there were ominous signs over the past few months: there were the bottom-feeding gossip sites who don’t know, or care, about rock and roll, breathlessly reported that he was getting experimental treatments. A more reliable source was David Lee Roth, who cryptically told the New York Times when asked about the chances of another Van Halen tour, “I don’t know that Eddie is ever really going to rally for the rigors of the road again… I don’t know that he’s going to be coming back out on the road.”
MUSIC
reverb.com

Eddie's Oddities: Van Halen's Lesser-Known Guitars

Eddie Van Halen. Photo by: Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer, Getty Images. Gear photos by Kevin Scanlon and Chris Gill. Over more than four decades, Eddie Van Halen treated us to a career in music-making and guitar innovation that was nothing short of revolutionary. He passed away last year, but not before leaving an indelible mark on music and the guitar world.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Roy Orbison
Person
Alex Van Halen
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Roy Rogers
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Person
Dale Evans
hennemusic.com

Wolfgang Van Halen shares tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Wolfgang Van Halen shared a personal tribute yesterday to his late father, Eddie Van Halen, on the first anniversary of his passing. The iconic guitarist died last October 7 in a Santa Monica, CA hospital at the age of 65 from a stroke following a lengthy battle with cancer. “One...
MUSIC
wirx.com

Eddie Van Halen died one year ago today

Today marks the one-year anniversary of Eddie Van Halen‘s death. The legendary guitar virtuoso and Van Halen co-founder died October 6, 2020, following a battle with cancer. He was 65. Eddie and his older brother, Alex, were born in The Netherlands before the Van Halen family moved to Pasadena, California,...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Guitar#Guitar Riffs#Sammyandthecircle#Catalina
Guitar World Magazine

The true origins and evolution of Eddie Van Halen's legendary Frankenstein guitar

The legend of Eddie Van Halen’s Frankenstein guitar is almost biblical: “In the beginning, Eddie Van Halen went to Charvel and bought a Boogie Bodies neck and body. He installed thereupon a PAF humbucker and Stratocaster tremolo, then cut by hand a pickguard from blackest vinyl and painted the body with black and white stripes, representing the forces of darkness and light. He plugged the magnificent creation into his Marshall plexi amp, and proclaimed ‘Let there be rock!’ And it was good.”
ROCK MUSIC
96krock.com

Eddie Van Halen: How He Came To America

Eddie Van Halen was one of the greatest guitarists to ever pick up the instrument, but he also might be one of the most fascinating figures in rock history. Back in February 2015, EVH took part in the Smithsonian series “What It Means To Be American.” He sat down for an interview for nearly an hour discussing how he came to America as a young boy and the obstacles he and his brother, Alex, had to overcome as immigrants. Also, you’ll learn how and why he came up with certain playing techniques, which countless guitarists have imitated in years since.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Van Halen tried to bury their ‘Van Hagar’-era music after David Lee Roth’s return says Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar says that Van Halen tried to “bury” the four US Number 1 albums he recorded with the band, after original vocalist David Lee Roth returned to the fold. Hagar joined the hard rock superstars after Roth quit the group in 1985, and fronted the band on four studio albums, 1986’s 5150, 1988’s OU812, 1991’s For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge and 1995’s Balance, all of which topped the Billboard 200 album charts in America. Those albums, Hagar believes, were pushed into the background after Roth reunited with the Pasadena rockers.
MUSIC
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Wolf Van Halen pays tribute to late father Eddie a year after his death

Wolf Van Halen has paid a touching tribute to late father Eddie a year after his death. The Van Halen songwriter and gutarist passed away on October 6 2020- at the age of 65- following a long battle with lung cancer. And his 30-year-old fellow musician son Wolf has penned...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
loudersound.com

Eddie Van Halen: one year on, the metal world remembers

It's hard to believe that one year has passed since the death of Eddie Van Halen, but from blowing Sabbath offstage with his band to influencing everyone from Dimebag to Adam D with his playing, Eddie’s impact on the metal world was unlike any other. We asked some of its greatest guitarists to pay tribute, talk about the inspiration they received, and reveal their favourite songs by a true legend.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Nancy Wilson shares extended version of her Eddie Van Halen acoustic tribute, 4 Edward With Love

Nancy Wilson has released an extended version of her tribute to Eddie Van Halen, 4 Edward, entitled 4 Edward With Love. The original track – which is taken from the Heart guitarist's debut solo album, You and Me – sees Wilson pay homage to the late guitar legend with a mostly original acoustic number which takes inspiration from Van Halen's 1983 mega-hit, Jump.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Eddie Van Halen once gifted Mark Tremonti an electric guitar backstage

Mark Tremonti has revealed that he was once gifted an electric guitar backstage by the late Eddie Van Halen. In conversation with our friends over at Guitar World, Tremonti explains that the envy-inspiring encounter transpired following a gig at New York's Madison Square Garden in the late 90s, where the legendary axe-slinger stopped to not only hand over the treasured item, but to also share some advice and give Tremonti a quick peck on the cheek.
MUSIC
Pasadena Star-News

Pasadena prepares to unveil Eddie Van Halen memorial

Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen will be memorialized in Pasadena almost a year after his death. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo and fellow council members are expected to unveil a recently installed plaque outside of the Pasadena Civic Auditorium Monday morning to honor the late great guitarist and his connection to the city.
PASADENA, CA
101.9 KING FM

12 Landmark Eddie Van Halen Shows: First and Last Concerts

Eddie Van Halen was most at home onstage. The six-string virtuoso revolutionized hard-rock guitar with his dizzying two-handed tapping, harmonic squeals and wild dive-bombs. But Van Halen was no mere bedroom shredder. Tantamount to his otherworldly chops was his dynamic stage presence. When you think of Eddie Van Halen now, it's nearly impossible not to picture him flying through the air while doing one of his signature split jumps, megawatt grin plastered across his face.
MUSIC
audacy.com

Top 5 Eddie Van Halen live guitar god moments

From the moment you first heard his virtuosic display of talent on the guitar, Eddie Van Halen had you hooked. The late Van Halen guitarist passed away one year ago on October 6, 2020, making it an opportune time to revisit his masterful guitar work. Eddie may have been best...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Eddie Van Halen Hometown Tribute Plaque To Be Unveiled Next Week

Eddie Van Halen's hometown of Pasadena, Ca will be holding a private ceremony next week to unveil a plaque honoring the late guitarist a little over a year since his death. The plaque will be presented this coming Monday (October 11th) near the Pasadena Convention Center, during an event with the Mayor Victor Gordo and city council members, according to Pasadena Star News.
PASADENA, CA
metalinjection

MYRONE Pays Tribute To David Lee Roth With VAN HALEN-Esque Single "Thank U Dave"

David Lee Roth announced his retirement from music last week (and in 1991, maybe) alongside a handful of final shows in Las Vegas later this year. Now softshred artist Myrone is paying tribute to Roth's time in Van Halen with his new single "Thank U Dave," and it's really good. Seriously, the single sounds like a mashup of riffs that Eddie himself never wrote throughout the band's entire career.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy