GORHAM — Local and out of town artists work was on display in three locations in Gorham Friday night. At the Medallion Theater at the Gorham Town Hall, 32 art pieces were on display. O’Brian Murphy, who serves on the Medallion Theater committee, said the committee started an art subcommittee which consists of himself and Jean and Bill Scolere and a few others. The art committee wanted to use the space to encourage local artists, Murphy said.

GORHAM, NH ・ 9 DAYS AGO