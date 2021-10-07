CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allentown, PA

Batting for Books

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQNB provided a $4,500 donation to this year’s “Batting for Books” beneficiary, the Upper Perkiomen Valley Library, Sept. 14, at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. For the past 11 years, QNB Bank has teamed up with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to help raise money for local libraries through the “Batting for Books” campaign. Since the program’s inception in 2011, QNB has donated $43,050 to local libraries. At the check presentation are: Brian Schaffer, QNB SVP/CMO; Kristine Cashatt, Upper Perkiomen Valley Library board member, Terri Boone, UPVL Secretary; Doreen Friel and Ryan Sloyer, UPVL board members; FeRROUS; Jeanne Cove, UPVL branch manager; Becky Putera, UPVL treasurer; FeFe; John Mansfield, UPVL board member; and Dave Freeman, QNB president/CEO.

buckscountyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Entertainment
Allentown, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Qnb Bank#Qnb Svp#Cmo#Upvl#Ferrous
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy