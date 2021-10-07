QNB provided a $4,500 donation to this year’s “Batting for Books” beneficiary, the Upper Perkiomen Valley Library, Sept. 14, at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. For the past 11 years, QNB Bank has teamed up with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to help raise money for local libraries through the “Batting for Books” campaign. Since the program’s inception in 2011, QNB has donated $43,050 to local libraries. At the check presentation are: Brian Schaffer, QNB SVP/CMO; Kristine Cashatt, Upper Perkiomen Valley Library board member, Terri Boone, UPVL Secretary; Doreen Friel and Ryan Sloyer, UPVL board members; FeRROUS; Jeanne Cove, UPVL branch manager; Becky Putera, UPVL treasurer; FeFe; John Mansfield, UPVL board member; and Dave Freeman, QNB president/CEO.