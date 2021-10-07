It is with profound sadness that the family of Robert “Bob” William Conover announce his passing on September 20, 2021 while surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his wife Debbie; son Joshua; daughter Megan (Santo) Armano, mother Betty; brother John; sisters Barb Bowe and Susan Bond; nieces Kadie (Evan) Kilgore, Sarah Bond and Anna Boyskey; mother-in-law Patricia Lester and mother of his daughter and former spouse Judy. He was preceded in death by his sister Lisa (Chuck) Hemberger and father-in-law Joe.