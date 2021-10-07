CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hightstown, NJ

Robert "Bob" William Conover

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with profound sadness that the family of Robert “Bob” William Conover announce his passing on September 20, 2021 while surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his wife Debbie; son Joshua; daughter Megan (Santo) Armano, mother Betty; brother John; sisters Barb Bowe and Susan Bond; nieces Kadie (Evan) Kilgore, Sarah Bond and Anna Boyskey; mother-in-law Patricia Lester and mother of his daughter and former spouse Judy. He was preceded in death by his sister Lisa (Chuck) Hemberger and father-in-law Joe.

buckscountyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
Hightstown, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy