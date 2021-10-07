Robert "Bob" William Conover
It is with profound sadness that the family of Robert “Bob” William Conover announce his passing on September 20, 2021 while surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his wife Debbie; son Joshua; daughter Megan (Santo) Armano, mother Betty; brother John; sisters Barb Bowe and Susan Bond; nieces Kadie (Evan) Kilgore, Sarah Bond and Anna Boyskey; mother-in-law Patricia Lester and mother of his daughter and former spouse Judy. He was preceded in death by his sister Lisa (Chuck) Hemberger and father-in-law Joe.buckscountyherald.com
