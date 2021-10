SAN TAN VALLEY - Halfway through the season and San Tan Foothills was still searching for that elusive first win of the year. In their first five games the Sabercats only managed to score two touchdowns at most, so Friday's game was an eye opening experience for everyone on hand as San Tan Foothills defeated Vista Grande 55-18.

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO