New Hope, PA

New Hope-Solebury to host bestselling author Kwame Alexander

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Hope-Solebury School District will welcome New York Times bestselling author Kwame Alexander for a series of virtual presentations on Thursday, Oct. 14. Students have been preparing for Alexander’s visit by watching and discussing interviews with the author and by viewing his live readings. Students are also engaging in writing activities that correlate with Alexander’s signature free verse style while exploring his books and the works of comparable authors available in the school libraries.

