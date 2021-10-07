CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faith dominates Bicentennial foe MaST Charter

Cover picture for the articleThe Faith Christian boys soccer team has a target on its back. The Lions are the defending PIAA Class A champions, and won four of the last five District One titles, including last season. “There’s pressure and that’s just how it is,” Faith Christian senior Marcus Pringle said. “Everyone knows...

Hawk crossover win helps playoff case

Council Rock South picked a great time to start their first win streak. Both CR South (6-6-1) and CB South (6-7-1) entered Friday’s match on the District playoff bubble. It was the host Golden Hawks who emerged with a 3-1 win. The win put CR South back to .500 and,...
SOUDERTON, PA
Rugby recap: Teams compete in tournaments

The Doylestown Rugby men’s team traveled to Lancaster on Oct. 9 and defeated the Roses 53-14. Dylan Pellegrino was Man of the Match. Try scorers for the Dragons were: Kevin Hockings (two), Sekou Harris (one), Alex Willouer (one), Julian Bellman (one), Doug Ortiz (one), Ryheem Powell (one) and Steve Kornock (one). Dave Kornock kicked five conversions and one penalty kick. The Roses had two converted tries.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
South Hunterdon Eagles soar to 5th straight

After losing its first game of the year, South Hunterdon has won five in a row including its 28-6 win over Roselle Park last Saturday. The Eagles (5-1) are outscoring opponents 152-54 during the winning streak and secured the programs first winning season since 2014 when they made a trip to the sectional final game and finished 9-3. The Eagles were led by senior wideout/cornerback Nick Venettone who caught three passes for 62 yards, two of them being scores, and added a third score on the ground. Junior running back/linebacker Bode Dunn continued to be the workhorse for the Eagles carrying the ball 21 times for 116 yards. For Dunn it was his fourth straight game over 100 yards and brought his rushing totals for the year to 875 yards. Junior running back Tommy Ramsin also had a rushing touchdown.
FOOTBALL
New Hope-Solebury completes athletic facility revitalization

New Hope-Solebury School District is nearing the finish line on a new track and turf field installation project. The public is invited to a celebration and formal ribbon-cutting ceremony 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 on the New Hope-Solebury High School Stadium Field. A critical resource for the New Hope-Solebury Athletics...
NEW HOPE, PA

