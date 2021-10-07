Faith dominates Bicentennial foe MaST Charter

After losing its first game of the year, South Hunterdon has won five in a row including its 28-6 win over Roselle Park last Saturday. The Eagles (5-1) are outscoring opponents 152-54 during the winning streak and secured the programs first winning season since 2014 when they made a trip to the sectional final game and finished 9-3. The Eagles were led by senior wideout/cornerback Nick Venettone who caught three passes for 62 yards, two of them being scores, and added a third score on the ground. Junior running back/linebacker Bode Dunn continued to be the workhorse for the Eagles carrying the ball 21 times for 116 yards. For Dunn it was his fourth straight game over 100 yards and brought his rushing totals for the year to 875 yards. Junior running back Tommy Ramsin also had a rushing touchdown.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 HOURS AGO