Doylestown, PA

12-year council member understands Doylestown Borough

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are writing to ask that you vote for Noni West, who is running for the office of mayor of Doylestown Borough in the upcoming election. As a 12-year member of borough council she has served on every council committee, is currently chair of the finance committee ,and was elected by her fellow council members to be their vice chair. She also serves on the Central Bucks Regional Police Commission and most recently on the Covid Recovery Task Force, which aims to help local businesses recover from effects of the pandemic.

