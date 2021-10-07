Beatrice Arkles

Beatrice (nee Master) of Warminster, PA, formerly of Huntingdon Valley, PA, passed away September 30, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Sydney Arkles; loving mother of Barry (Janine) Arkles, Alan (Holly) Arkles and Diane (Lance) Evans; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey, Gabriel, Elise, Ari and great grandmother of Sophia, Juliet, Amelia and Christopher. Beatrice was a 15 year resident of Ann’s Choice. She will be remembered by family and friends for her warm personality and her love of Bridge, Mahjong, Fishing and Crabbing. Services are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.