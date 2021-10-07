St. Luke’s achieves vaccine mandate goal
St. Luke’s University Health Network’s 17,000 employees have complied with its previously announced COVID-19 vaccine mandate. St. Luke’s, an integrated network of 12 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, announced its vaccine mandate on Aug. 9, requiring that all employees without exemptions or deferrals be vaccinated by Sept. 25. As of Sept. 25, only 68 full-time employees and 87 part-time/per diem employees chose not to become vaccinated and resigned from St. Luke’s.buckscountyherald.com
Comments / 0