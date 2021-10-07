CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: BRT stages silly murder-mystery musical comedy

Cover picture for the articleComedy is difficult – both to perform and to recommend. What may prompt uproarious laughter from one audience member may leave another stone-faced. So even though I barely cracked a smile during the entirety of “Murder for Two,” playing at Bristol Riverside Theatre through Oct. 10, I would hate to dissuade any silliness-loving theater-goer from taking a chance on this murder-mystery musical comedy – the theater’s first live production since the shutdown in March 2020.

