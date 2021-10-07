Review: BRT stages silly murder-mystery musical comedy

After a spectacular premiere season in Melbourne, The Wedding Singer – the Musical Comedy is finally arriving in Sydney this summer. The Wedding Singer – the Musical Comedy lands in Sydney to play at the State Theatre from January 5, 2022, following its 2021 Australian premiere in Melbourne. Based on the Adam Sandler-starring film of the same name, the musical is a love letter to the 1980s, with big hair, ruffles and plenty of neon lighting. For those who need a refresher, the plot revolves around wedding singer Robbie Hart (played by the "particularly outstanding" Christian Charisiou), who is left at the altar of his own wedding, only to find himself falling in love with waitress Julia Sullivan (Teagan Wouters, Kinky Boots the Musical). The problem is that Julia is engaged to the philandering, money-hungry Glen Gulia (Stephen Mahy, best known as one of Australia's original Jersey Boys).

