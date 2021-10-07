Taking action helps to cope as climate change is upon us

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The COVID-driven collision of evolving business norms and forced reflection has resulted in an awakening for business leaders. Most of us have never experienced so much change and disruption in our working routines, nor have we had so much time to step back and reevaluate—and certainly not all at once. Fashioning offices in the corners of our bedrooms and spending the entirety of our days on video conferences has opened our weary eyes to the duplicity of the notion that home life and work life could ever be balanced, let alone distinct. We’re now forced to accept that the way we work is an ever-shifting commixture, where home, job, and community bleed into one another like soft-edged watercolors.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO