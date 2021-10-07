In 1930 Irvin Kohl had his photograph taken in front of the North Main Street Garage and Gulf Station, which he owned, at 366 N. Main St. in Doylestown. The average cost of a new car that year was $600, and approximately 22% of Americans owned automobiles. Serving the driving public, Kohl pumped gas at 10 cents/gallon from 1920-style pumps bearing the “Good Gulf” and “No-Nox” logos of the Gulf Oil Corporation. (Sanborn fire insurance maps indicate a 500-gallon gasoline storage tank buried at this site as early as 1922.)