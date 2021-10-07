Bucks County Senior Living’s fall issue lands Oct. 14
On Oct. 14 the Bucks County Herald will publish its fifth issue of Bucks County Senior Living, a new, fast-growing magazine for area seniors. “In keeping with our mission of providing great local content, we will be sharing stories about fascinating seniors living inspiring lives – from philanthropists, to a bonafide ghost hunter, to a 78-year-old man with over 1,000 track and field medals,” said Ann Meredith, executive director of Herald Publishing. “We are also introducing several new departments covering topics like love and marriage, bucket list ideas, and what’s growing locally and where to find it.”buckscountyherald.com
