FIFA 22 Streamer Obliterates Controller in Rage After Huge Miss

Twitch streamer Edwin "Castro_1021" Castro has a passion for FIFA, and that has extended to this year's game, FIFA 22. Unfortunately, Castro has a tendency to be too passionate about the game, and that was on full display during a recent stream. On October 5th, Castro was down 2-1, but had an opportunity to tie things up at the last second. Unfortunately, victory eluded the streamer, thanks to the opposing goaltender. Castro did not take the loss well, screaming "broken game" while slamming his Xbox controller violently against the desk before standing up and pitching it against the floor. Readers can find the Twitch clip right here.