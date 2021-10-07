CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

FIFA 22 Streamer Obliterates Controller in Rage After Huge Miss

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitch streamer Edwin "Castro_1021" Castro has a passion for FIFA, and that has extended to this year's game, FIFA 22. Unfortunately, Castro has a tendency to be too passionate about the game, and that was on full display during a recent stream. On October 5th, Castro was down 2-1, but had an opportunity to tie things up at the last second. Unfortunately, victory eluded the streamer, thanks to the opposing goaltender. Castro did not take the loss well, screaming "broken game" while slamming his Xbox controller violently against the desk before standing up and pitching it against the floor. Readers can find the Twitch clip right here.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Pokimane calls xQc “hottest streamer on Twitch” after seeing him in drag

After stumbling upon a clip of xQc in drag at Sh**camp 2021, Pokimane jokingly mentioned he may be the hottest streamer on Twitch. Since recently taking a brief hiatus in late August, the Offline-TV co-founder seems to have acquired a slight addiction to Valorant, which has helped her grow a friendship with former Overwatch competitor Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel over the last few weeks.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Streamer#Video Game#The Microsoft Store#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate#Xbox One#Google Stadia
twistedvoxel.com

FIFA 21 vs. FIFA 22 Graphics Comparison: Is There a Huge Difference?

FIFA 21 to FIFA 22 might not seem like a big jump. What if we compare these two versions of the game side-by-side to see if the upgrade is worth it?. For the yearly football fans, they likely don’t need an incentive to upgrade. They just want the latest players, upgraded stats, and the usual FIFA Ultimate Team to get FIFA 22. For the casuals who just play through a simple match of football to get some fun out of it, is there anything worthwhile here? We can see this difference in comparison from YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits.
FIFA
dexerto.com

Overwatch streamer terrified after brutal spawn camp bug nearly kicks her from game

Overwatch players are still reporting issues with an annoying bug that causes spawn camped enemies to count as “inactive” and potentially get kicked from the match. It’s not uncommon for bugs in Overwatch to exist for a bit before being fixed, but this latest spawn camping bug has lasted throughout September, infuriating players in the process.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Twitch aims to increase streamer chat controls with phone verification tool

Twitch has introduced its latest effort in the fight against chat-based harassment through targeted bot attacks with a new tool for streamers to moderate their chat room. Through new phone and email verification settings, Twitch is aiming to reduce the number of “hate raids” on the platform that resulted in many users starting a #TwitchDoBetter social media campaign that included a #DayOffTwitch.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer Axiun finally unbanned after 2-year suspension

Partnered Twitch streamer Axiun has been finally unbanned from the platform after a two-year suspension that started in 2019. Going back to TwitchCon 2019, popular Twitch streamer Axiun was caught sharing his pass with others to gain access to the venue. This prompted an indefinite ban from the platform, and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Google
dexerto.com

How to do the best FIFA 22 celebrations: Controls guide

There’s nothing better than dropping in a timely goal and letting your FIFA 22 opponent know what’s what with the perfect celebration. If you’re looking for how to pull off a certain FIFA 22 post-score move, look no further. Celebrations are the best part of online play for some players,...
FIFA
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer Erobb panics after accidentally showing what’s on his second monitor

Twitch streamer Erobb221 is no stranger to absurd moments, but this hilarious mistake may have been something he’d wish to keep private. Setting up the perfect stream set-up is an arduous task and can often lead to unexpected problems. While streamer Erobb221 is used to intense situations in the gunfights of CS:GO, even that can’t prepare someone for embarrassing personal blunders.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Twitch streamers respond after huge leak of creator payout data

These leaks follow a rocky few months for the Amazon-owned platform, which — as of earlier this year — represented 72.3% of live video game streaming viewership, remaining dominant over platforms like Facebook Gaming and YouTube Gaming. After marginalized creators were repeatedly targeted by hateful bot attacks, some streamers rallied the community to boycott the platform on September 1 for #ADayOffTwitch, which caused the platform’s peak concurrent viewership to drop 1 million viewers below average. Though Twitch has added new safety features since, tensions remain high in the community.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

EA addresses FIFA's hugely controversial Ultimate Team loot boxes

EA Sports' FIFA franchise has been a major part of the ongoing loot box conversation over the last few years, with the release of FIFA 22 bringing that conversation to the forefront again. For those of you who don't know, loot boxes are micro-transcations: things you buy using real-world money...
NFL
dexerto.com

New FIFA name potentially revealed by trademarks after rebranding confirmation

EA SPORTS have filed a new trademark application that could point towards what FIFA games will be called in the future, after the company confirmed they are exploring the idea of rebranding the franchise. In a press release on October 7, EA SPORTS confirmed that they were “exploring the idea...
FIFA
dexerto.com

Multiple Twitch streamers shaken after earthquake rocks Tokyo

An earthquake rocked Tokyo, Japan in early October, and several Twitch streamers who were live at the time caught the alarming moment. On October 7, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake rocked Tokyo, leading to several dozen people sustaining injuries. At the time of the earthquake, 10:41 p.m. local time, many streamers...
ENVIRONMENT
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Discovery Totally Breaks the Game

An Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim player has revealed an exploit that totally breaks the game for those patient enough to endure the grind involved. Taking to the game's popular Reddit page, one player pointed out that some fans recently discovered that you can use Hadvar to quickly grind sneak experience. And you can, and this has been a well-known thing since the release of the game. The Reddit poster took this to the extreme though, sneaking and attacking Hadvar so much that they reached level 241 without ever leaving the tutorial dungeon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Just Saved Millions of Gamers Lots of Money

Millions of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC just saved a lot of money. One of the best things Microsoft does with Xbox Game Pass -- one of the big reasons so many are so evangelical about the service -- is when it adds games the day they release. The service's latest game, which is also one of its biggest games this year, is the latest example of this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Season Pass Leaks and Xbox Players Are Divided About It

A new Halo Infinite leak has Halo fans looking forward to the release of the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC game divided. The leak comes the way of the game's files and the dataminers that have been digging through these files, and it confirms that the game will have a Battle Pass. And like most games, the Battle Pass will be available for free, but it won't come with the same amount of content as the premium version of the Battle Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 Gets Another Xbox Game Today And You May Be Able to Download it For Free

PlayStation 5 is getting another Xbox game today, and technically, it's available for free for some. The game comes courtesy of Bethesda and id Software, both of which are owned by Xbox, but both of which continue to release some games on PlayStation platforms. Back in August, the pair released a remaster of the original Quake for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Fast-forward two months, and now the game is available via the Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PS5 as well. On these platforms, the game costs $10, but if you own it on PS4, you can upgrade to the PS5 version for free.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy