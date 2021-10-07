CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manatee County, FL

Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County Named as 2021 One Tampa Bay Honoree

By Jacob Ogles
srqmagazine.com
 7 days ago

The Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County (ELC) is extremely proud to have been named a 2021 Tampa Bay Business Journal One Tampa Bay Honoree, formally known as the Non-Profit of the Year Award in Education in the Metropolitan 8 County Area. ELC will receive the award at a presentation in Tampa on Thursday, November 18th. "Having been recognized as the Non-Profit of The Year in Education in 2015 and having been a finalist in 2016 and 2017, we are extremely proud to once again been chosen as the winner of this award as we were in 2018 and 2019," said Paul Sharff, ELC chief executive officer. "I would like to thank our highly dedicated ELC staff and our Board of Directors for their tireless efforts and commitment to the children and families we serve in Manatee County.”

www.srqmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Manatee County, FL
Government
Tampa, FL
Education
Manatee County, FL
Education
County
Manatee County, FL
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manatee#Elc#Board Of Directors#Coalition
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy