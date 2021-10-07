Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County Named as 2021 One Tampa Bay Honoree

The Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County (ELC) is extremely proud to have been named a 2021 Tampa Bay Business Journal One Tampa Bay Honoree, formally known as the Non-Profit of the Year Award in Education in the Metropolitan 8 County Area. ELC will receive the award at a presentation in Tampa on Thursday, November 18th. "Having been recognized as the Non-Profit of The Year in Education in 2015 and having been a finalist in 2016 and 2017, we are extremely proud to once again been chosen as the winner of this award as we were in 2018 and 2019," said Paul Sharff, ELC chief executive officer. "I would like to thank our highly dedicated ELC staff and our Board of Directors for their tireless efforts and commitment to the children and families we serve in Manatee County.”