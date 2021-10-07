CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marijuana Use Could Make COVID Breakthrough Cases More Likely

By Aila Slisco
 7 days ago
Researchers speculated that "behavioral factors or adverse effects of cannabis on pulmonary and immune function, could contribute to the higher risk for breakthrough infection in this group."

Ricky Carter
6d ago

funny because last year Canadian scientists were researching the same thing and came to the conclusion that using marijuana only slowed down the effects of covid 19

Pizza Guru
6d ago

That's because they pass the joint from person to person. no other reason THC is a wonder drug that cure's many things. Get back to natural remedies.

Colleen Hansen
6d ago

I smoke alone so I'm good don't care what anyone says I do me and you all do you going to live my life how I choose when they pay my bills I might care but till then they c

Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Released a Warning About This Kind of Marijuana

Over the past 25 years, the U.S. has seen a major overhaul in the way we think about and regulate marijuana use. In 1996, California became the first state to approve medical marijuana and in 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first to legalize it for recreational use. Since then, we've seen a cascade of new legislatures surrounding cannabis: today, 18 U.S. states plus Washington, D.C. have legalized marijuana for adults over the age of 21, and 37 states have legalized medical marijuana for those with approved medical conditions.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

This study shows 16 drugs could treat COVID-19

In a recent study is published in Pharmaceutics, researchers found a new way to identify existing medicines that could be applied to treat COVID-19. This mathematical model can compare the three-dimensional structure of the target proteins of known medicines to SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus proteins. The study is from the CEU Cardenal...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
wdrb.com

Study finds unusual illness linked to marijuana use on the rise

(CNN) -- An unusual illness is on the rise in the United States, especially in states that have legalized marijuana, according to a report by CNN. Habitual users of cannabis, including teenagers, are showing up in emergency rooms complaining of severe intestinal distress. "They are writhing, holding their stomach, complaining...
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

Drug (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, or Nicotine) Withdrawal Morphs Brain Communication Networks in Mice

Withdrawal from three different drugs shuffles brain networks in similar fashion. Zeroing in on specific brain regions when studying drug and alcohol abuse simplifies research but may leave out important insights. In fact, the landscape of the entire brain reorganizes during withdrawal, potentially hindering communication between regions, according to new research in mice published in eNeuro.
SCIENCE
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fast Company

CDC warns delta-8 cannabis products can get you higher than thought—and cause adverse health effects

Watch the Fast Company Innovation Festival Live now. Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have issued warnings for cannabis products that contain delta-8. The CDC and FDA warn that delta-8 cannabis products can get users higher than thought due to the products often being marketed as “hemp” products, which some consumers may conflate with “nonpsychoactive.” And while some may find that amusing, the bodies warn that delta-8 cannabis products also have more adverse health effects than generally known—including the possibility of coma.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Healthline

Can You Use Medical Marijuana (Cannabis) for Arthritis Pain?

The cannabis plant contains more than 540 chemicals, including more than 100 active chemicals known as cannabinoids that are only found in the world in the cannabis plant. The two most abundant cannabinoids are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). Products that contain significant amounts of the intoxicating ingredient THC are...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
INDUSTRY
Futurity

Recreational ketamine use is up, but still rare in US

Recreational ketamine use and availability of the drug have increased in recent years, but it remains an uncommon drug used by less than 1% of people in the US, according to a new study. Ketamine has long been used as an anesthetic in veterinary and health care settings, but ketamine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Top Reasons Why People Smoke Marijuana

Marijuana is a commonly used drug; its use has been increasing since the 1960s. People use marijuana for medical reasons (e.g., to manage pain), recreational reasons (e.g., fun, relaxation, blowing off steam), or both. To understand the reasons for marijuana use, we need to understand users and their circumstances better.
PHARMACEUTICALS
bloomberglaw.com

Breakthrough Covid Looms Larger for Those Fighting Addiction

Covid-19 breakthrough cases are posing a higher risk to Americans suffering from substance use disorder, due largely to socioeconomic factors and co-occurring health conditions, according to research by the National Institutes of Health. The NIH’s National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) analyzed the electronic health records of almost 580,000 vaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

People With Substance Use Disorder at Risk for Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections

Breakthrough infections — or getting COVID-19 after you’re fully vaccinated — don’t happen that often. But they’re much more common among people with substance use disorder, according to a study published in October 2021 in World Psychiatry. For the study, researchers looked at electronic health record data on infection rates...
BETHESDA, MD
Chicago Sun-Times

How does smoking marijuana affect academic performance?

In a trend that coincided with the pandemic, marijuana use among college students in 2020 reached levels not seen since the 1980s. That’s according to the latest research from Monitoring the Future, an annual survey that looks at drug and alcohol use among the nation’s young people. Below, Jason R. Kilmer and Christine M. Lee, both University of Washington researchers who study marijuana use among college students, explain some of the reasons behind the trend, and some of its consequences.
COLLEGES
McKnight's

Alzheimer’s drug designed for ‘at-home’ use scores FDA breakthrough designation

Drugmaker Roche’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug gantenerumab has been granted breakthrough therapy designation from the Food and Drug Administration, opening a path for fast-tracked federal approval. Gantenerumab has been shown to significantly reduce brain amyloid plaque, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s. If approved, it could be the second plaque-busting drug on the...
HEALTH
