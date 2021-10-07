Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee Announces 'Stuff the Bus' Event to Benefit Food Bank of Manatee

A joint community effort is underway with United Way Suncoast, Publix,"¯iHeart"¯Media, the Herald Tribune, The School District of Manatee County and Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee to ‘Stuff"¯the Bus’, an event to benefit The Food Bank of Manatee. The 'Stuff"¯the"¯Bus'"¯event is"¯presented by Mosaic and"¯will be"¯held at all"¯Manatee County Publix"¯store"¯locations on Sunday,"¯October 17, 2021,"¯from 9:00 am"¯to"¯3:00 pm. Customers will have the opportunity to make non-perishable food donations to help"¯"stuff the"¯Manatee"¯County"¯School"¯bus""¯parked at"¯each"¯of the 18"¯Manatee County"¯Publix"¯store"¯locations. All donations collected benefit"¯The Food Bank of Manatee, the largest hunger-relief organization and only food bank based in Manatee County.