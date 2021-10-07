CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

An Auxvasse man was sentenced to 175 days in county jail after being found guilty of five charges after repeatedly calling 9-1-1.

A Callaway County jury found Wayne Lawrence Brondel, 56, guilty of five counts of misuse of emergency telephone service after a two-day trial.

Brondel was charged with repeatedly calling 911 in April, May and Aug. 2019, and on two other occasions in Sept. 2020.

Joint communications operators testified that Brondel would call 911 multiple times a day, up to 30 times on some days.

Brondel would then verbally berate operators for over 30 minutes at a time while usually intoxicated.

Brondel had previously been convicted of the same offense in 2012.

The judge ordered those sentences to be served consecutively for a total of 175 days in jail.

The post Auxvasse man sentenced to jail after repeatedly calling 9-1-1 appeared first on ABC17NEWS .