CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Callaway County, MO

Auxvasse man sentenced to jail after repeatedly calling 9-1-1

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dO1ky_0cJfEVOi00

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

An Auxvasse man was sentenced to 175 days in county jail after being found guilty of five charges after repeatedly calling 9-1-1.

A Callaway County jury found Wayne Lawrence Brondel, 56, guilty of five counts of misuse of emergency telephone service after a two-day trial.

Brondel was charged with repeatedly calling 911 in April, May and Aug. 2019, and on two other occasions in Sept. 2020.

Joint communications operators testified that Brondel would call 911 multiple times a day, up to 30 times on some days.

Brondel would then verbally berate operators for over 30 minutes at a time while usually intoxicated.

Brondel had previously been convicted of the same offense in 2012.

The judge ordered those sentences to be served consecutively for a total of 175 days in jail.

The post Auxvasse man sentenced to jail after repeatedly calling 9-1-1 appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Natural causes likely in California death

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police in California, Missouri, investigated a death Wednesday morning, but the chief says natural causes were likely responsible. California police say officers were called to the 300 block of South East Street at about 3 a.m. Officers found a man dead. The California Police Department said it...
CALIFORNIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people injured in Columbia shooting

Officers were sent to a report of a shooting at about 9:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Orchard Lane, according to a Columbia Police Department news release. Officers found evidence of gunfire including damage to a home. Police have no suspect, according to the release. The post Two people injured in Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

California police investigating death

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The police department in California, Missouri, confirmed it was investigating a death Wednesday morning. California Police Chief Daniel Hurt said officers were working a crime scene investigation in the 300 block of South East Street shortly before 9 a.m. Hurt said he could not provide any additional...
CALIFORNIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auxvasse, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Callaway County, MO
Crime & Safety
Auxvasse, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Auxvasse, MO
Callaway County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Callaway County, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mexico man charged after shots fired investigation

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) An Audrian County prosecutor has charged a Mexico man after a report of shots fired Thursday. Michael White Jr. is charged with armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. On Thursday evening, a Mexico Public Safety officer investigated a shots fired call on the 1000 block of West The post Mexico man charged after shots fired investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Holts Summit arrest one after reported weapons offense

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (KMIZ) One person is in custody after a weapons offense in Holts Summit Tuesday morning. Holts Summit police received a report of an alarm call around 9:15 in 200 block of North Greenway. Witnesses told police there was a man with a gun in the area, police later received reports the person The post Holts Summit arrest one after reported weapons offense appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 1 1#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crash backs up traffic on Interstate 70 in Callaway County

The Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler information map said the crash happened a little before 1:30 p.m. and would back up traffic for approximately two hours. The agency said the crash closed eastbound I-70 past the Kingdom City exit. The post Crash backs up traffic on Interstate 70 in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

City leaders address downtown gun violence

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) City leaders say they are in communication with the Columbia Police Department and Chief of Police Jeff Jones and are working to curb some of the downtown shootings. With several gun violence incidents in the past few weeks, community members have expressed concerns and are calling on city leaders to step up. The post City leaders address downtown gun violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

City of Centralia appoints interim police chief

CENTRALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Centralia Board of Alderman appointed a new interim police chief and approved a law firm to serve as a special legal counsel. The board appointed Corporal Nat Stoebe to take over as interim police chief until the city finds a more long term solution. "My whole objective, moving forward from here The post City of Centralia appoints interim police chief appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CENTRALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are city leaders doing enough to address Columbia’s violent crime?

Two people were shot on Ninth Street, a popular downtown Columbia thoroughfare, over the University of Missouri's Homecoming weekend. Several shootings have taken place downtown and in other parts of the city over the past few weeks. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are city leaders doing enough to address Columbia’s violent crime? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two seriously injured after wreck on Highway 54 in Audrain County

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were seriously injured after a wreck on Highway 54 in Audrain County Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states that Floyd Bishop was driving a 2003 Chevy Suburban east on eastbound Highway 54 when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a 2013 Honda Civic driven by 20-year-old Ana Isaac.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Sheriff’s Office expects to be ‘relied on heavily’ after Centralia PD resignations

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office expects to be "relied on heavily" after multiple officers resigned from the Centralia Police Department, a spokesman said Friday. Three Centralia police officers resigned Thursday after Chief Bob Bias took early retirement effective this Sunday. One officer mentioned a lack of transparency...
CENTRALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police arrest man after shooting in Mexico

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A man could face charges after a shooting Thursday night in Mexico, Missouri. According to the Mexico Public Safety Department, the shooting happened in the 1000 block of West Breckenridge Street just before 7:05 p.m. Police said witnesses told officers a man who threatened them drove by in a car and fired The post Police arrest man after shooting in Mexico appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people hurt after motorcycle crash in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hurt after a motorcycle crash in Miller County early Sunday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 5 a.m. on northbound Highway U south of Barton School Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tretch L. Lawrence, 45, of Kaiser, Missouri was thrown from the motorcycle after The post Two people hurt after motorcycle crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy