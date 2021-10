Shelton field hockey defeated North Haven 1-0 and Lyman Hall 3-0. Coach Bill Maloney was proud of his team’s response to an 0-4 start to the season. “The girls were excited with the back-to-back wins,” Maloney said. “We were hoping to make it three in a row, but we lost 1-0 to Sheehan. We had three starters out and it was close.”