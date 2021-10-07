Staffing shortage forces UNC to close a campus dining hall

The University of Northern Colorado shuttered a dining hall over the weekend. UNC says it was forced to close the Tobey-Kendel Dining Room due to a staffing shortage. The Greeley Tribune reports the university says it’s down 50 vacant student positions and 16 full-time vacancies. Some staffing challenges, they say, are the result of COVID quarantine protocols. Meals are now being made available in the larger Holmes Dining Hall about a mile away. The university says it will consider reopening the dining hall if conditions in the labor market change. Check out the full story at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.