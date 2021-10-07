Fort Collins ditches ‘tampon tax’
Menstrual products will no longer be taxed in Fort Collins. City council voted unanimously Tuesday to remove city sales tax on purchases of the vital female products anywhere within city limits. The Coloradoan reports the city stands to lose up to $110,000 in revenue by removing the sales tax on these products, but council called it the right move for gender equity. The law goes into effect in mid-December with stores and online retailers receiving letters about the change. The full story is available at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.www.1310kfka.com
Comments / 0