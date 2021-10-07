‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ director cuts into an engrossing horror concept with hangout energy

With the amount of dead teenager-fests out there on the big and small screens, it’s difficult to come across a solid one that actually has more on its mind than blood and guts. However, Netflix seems to be on a roll mere months after the streaming giant unleashed the Fear Street trilogy. Now we have a new blade-wielding maniac that crawls out from under beds and into nightmares — and it’s a damn good one that’s part I Know What You Did Last Summer and Booksmart.

'There’s Someone Inside Your House' is a teen slasher movie that stabs, screams and makes you think. The cast and dir4ector Patrick Brice talked about the movie at Fantastic Fest in Austin last month. Photo courtesy of Netflix. Netflix

Directed by Patrick Brice (Creep and Creep 2), There’s Someone Inside Your House slashes its way on Netflix this Wednesday, following a premiere at Austin-Texas’ Fantastic Fest in September. The new terror delivers cuts, stabs, screams, ‘90s teen-horror vibes and thoughtful themes about the secrets we keep and the different faces we wear.

Based on Stephanie Perkins’ New York Times best-selling novel of the same name and adapted for the screen by Henry Gayden (Shazam!), the story drops us into a small Nebraska town where the countdown to graduation begins. While the high school students (including Sydney Park, Asjha Cooper, Théodore Pellerin, Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef and Dale Whibley) are making grand plans for the future, a killer is at large and out to expose their darkest secrets.

The Denton Record-Chronicle recently sat down with director Patrick Brice while he was at Fantastic Fest. We talked about Brice’s exploration of secrets within his work, meaningful discussions on set and the expert use of sound.

Watch the conversation below, and take in There’s Someone Inside Your House this week on Netflix!