CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Indian shares rise, Titan surges nearly 10% on strong recovery

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

BENGALURU, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares surged early on Thursday, driven by a near 10% gain in Titan Company after it indicated a strong recovery in demand in the second quarter, while Reliance Industries rose after its retail arm said it would launch 7-Eleven stores in India.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.97% to 17,818.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.99% at 59,767.25 by 0415 GMT.

Other Asian markets rallied on Thursday reflecting overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S. politicians appeared close to a temporary deal to avert a debt default, while Russia reassured Europe on gas supplies and oil prices pulled back from multi-year highs, helping calm volatile global markets.

In India, jewellery maker Titan Company surged 9.6% after it said sales was moving swiftly above or close to pre-pandemic levels in most of its divisions.

Shares in oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance rose 1.22% after its retail arm entered a franchise agreement with U.S. convenience store chain 7-Eleven Inc to launch stores in India.

Nifty's realty index advanced the most among major sub-indexes, rising 2.5%, led by a 9% jump in real estate developer Sobha Ltd after it clocked here its best ever quarterly sales volume.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

European stocks rise on strong SAP, LVMH results

Oct 13 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Wednesday as upbeat earnings forecast from German software group SAP and robust quarterly sales for French luxury goods maker LVMH helped soothe worries about inflation. After some weakness at open, the pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) hit two-week highs, and closed up...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), are trading higher following the release of Chinese September trade data. China’s exports in U.S. dollar terms surged 28.1% year-over-year in the month of September to $305.74 billion, beating the 21% growth figure expected by the Reuters poll.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Europe#Reliance Industries#Bengaluru#Titan Company#Nse Nifty#The S P Bse Sensex#Asian#7 Eleven Inc#Sobha Ltd
Benzinga

Why BlackBerry Shares Are Rising

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares are trading higher after the company announced announced the availability of a QNX Hypervisor and VIRTIO-based reference design to virtualize Android Automotive OS on the 3rd generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform. The company is collaborating with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM)...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite snap 3-session skid but Dow ensnared in longest losing skid in three weeks

U.S. stocks ended mostly in positive territory Wednesday, halting a string of losses at three, as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's Sept. 21-22 policy meeting that seemed to underscore the cetnral bank's plan to dial back its monthly purchases of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities as evidence of inflation show that pricing pressures continue to percolate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower but almost unchanged at about 34,378. Still, it was the fourth straight decline for the blue-chip benchmark, matching the longest losing skid ended Sept. 21, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed up 0.3% at 4,363, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.7% at about 14,572, and marked the best day since Oct. 7. Several Fed officials said they even preferred a more rapid reduction of the central bank's current $120 billion pace of monthly purchases, rather than the $15 billion reduction anticipated. Data showed that the U.S. consumer-price index rose 0.4% in September after climbing 0.3% in August, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 5.4% after advancing 5.3% year-over-year in August.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why CrowdStrike Shares Are Rising

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares are trading higher following presentations and announcements made at the company's Fal.Con 2021 event. “It has been an unparalleled year of customer-focused innovation at CrowdStrike. We are innovating relentlessly across the entire platform to make it easier for customers and partners to build on this foundation – efforts that are yielding the amazing cloud, observability, XDR and threat hunting capabilities we’re sharing this week at Fal.Con,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer at CrowdStrike.
STOCKS
AFP

China's factory inflation hit 25-year high in September

China's factory inflation hit its highest level in a quarter of a century on surging commodity costs last month, with Thursday's figures fanning concerns that higher prices could filter through supply chains and into the global economy. Analysts earlier cautioned of a looming hit from the power crunch on other aspects of China's economy such as foreign trade, with supply disruptions possibly filtering down supply chains.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

India's September WPI inflation eases to 10.66% y/y

NEW DELHI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - India’s annual wholesale price-based inflation in September eased to 10.66% from the previous month’s 11.39%, remaining in double digits for the sixth month in a row, government data showed on Thursday. Fuel and power prices rose 24.81% in September year-on-year compared with 26.09% in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japanese shares rise as tech stocks track Nasdaq peers higher

TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher on Thursday, led by heavyweight tech stocks that tracked gains on the Nasdaq, with chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron providing the biggest boost for the Nikkei. The Nikkei share average closed 1.46% higer at 28,550.93, following two sessions of declines, while...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo Seoul and Sydney Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite index was little changed, at 3,561.91, after the government reported a surge in producer price inflation, which rose to a record 10.7% over a year earlier in September from 9.5% in August. Much of the increase was due to surging coal prices, which appear not to have fed into consumer prices even as parts of the...
STOCKS
The Guardian

China singling out Australian coal is a sign of their influence on global energy markets

Energy markets are a hot topic now with gas prices going vertical in Europe and coal prices breaking all-time highs. There have been numerous hypotheses lodged online blaming some very plausible causes including reduced gas storage and nuclear and some where the causal link appears to be missing, like renewables. Renewables are variable, but without them Europe would undoubtedly need more gas and be in more strife.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after muddled day of trading on Wall St

Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday as traders waited for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. Shares rose in Shanghai after customs data showed exports rose in September, though imports slowed sharply. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.6% to 3,566.24. Tokyo s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.3% to 28,140.28 and the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 7,272.50. Seoul s Kospi gained 1% to 2,944.41. Hong Kong was closed for a holiday. Markets have been choppy for weeks as investors try to figure out how the economy will continue its recovery with COVID-19 remaining a threat and rising inflation...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

201K+
Followers
222K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy