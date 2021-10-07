CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Wildfires Emit 75 Million Metric Tons of Carbon Dioxide June-August 2021

By Senator Brian Dahle
foresthillmessenger.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf California claims to care about fighting climate change, then legislators should follow the science. According to a recent NY Times article the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, a European Union-financed agency which estimates emissions based on satellite measurements, estimates California wildfires emitted 75 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in just three months (June - August 2021).

www.foresthillmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: California is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Nineteen out of the top twenty biggest wildfire catastrophes happened in the past two decades. The 2020’s August Complex fire was the largest recorded wildfire in California’s history. More than 1 million acres burned in just a few weeks. August Complex spread across an area bigger than Rhode Island (a whole state).
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Evacuations lifted for California wildfire tied to arson charge

REDDING, Calif. — Officials have lifted all evacuation orders after crews made great progress corralling a wildfire that was started by a woman last week and has destroyed dozens of homes near Shasta Lake in Northern California,authorities said Wednesday. The Fawn Fire was 75% contained after destroying 185 homes and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
mynews13.com

Drier weather causing larger wildfires in California

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. — Wildfires in California are becoming larger and larger due to drier heat and global warming. The Dixie Fire burning in Northern California is the second wildfire in its history to approach a million acres. The U.S. National Forest Service of Plumas County says they need all hands on deck since fire season still is not over yet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

10 Large Wildfires Still Active in California

Cal Fire is still battling ten large wildfires across the state. Officials say more than 86-hundred personnel from federal, state, local, and tribal agencies are assigned to the fire lines. Cal Fire says more than 2.4 million acres have burned so far this season. The Dixie Fire in the northern Sierra is 94% contained with more than 963-thousand acres burned. The Caldor Fire in El Dorado County is 93% contained at nearly 222-thousand acres. The Monument Fire west of Redding stands at 223-thousand acres and is 81% contained.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lynchburg News and Advance

California encourages prescribed burns to counter wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is encouraging more use of fire to fight fire, such as when deliberately set burns were recently used to protect giant sequoias from a raging wildfire. But sometimes what are known as prescribed fires themselves spread out of control, causing their own extensive damage. A...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GlobeSt.com

California Wildfires Do Impact Home Values

The California wildfires do have an impact on home values. A new report from Redfin looks home values three years following a wild fire. It found that in areas directly hit by a fire, home values increased 21%, but in areas outside of the fire zone, housing prices increased 33% during the same period.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Copernicus
24/7 Wall St.

This City Emits The Most Carbon Dioxide In The World

Carbon dioxide is an acidic colorless gas. Because it is soluble in water, it can be found in a number of liquids which include oil and natural gas. It is also a greenhouse gas found in the Earth’s atmosphere. Its concentration has increased over time because of, primarily, the burning of fossil fuels. The research […]
ENVIRONMENT
goldrushcam.com

State of California Clears Wildfire Debris from Virtually All Properties in 2020 Program - Crews Cleared More Than 1.25 Million Tons

October 12, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Even as debris removal on this year’s fires is about to get underway, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) have reached a huge milestone in cleaning wildfire debris from last year’s record fire season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
shorelinemedia.net

Strong wind pushes wildfire along California coast

Blustery winds surged through California on Tuesday after downing trees, fanning wildfires and shutting off power to about 21,000 customers. A blaze west of Santa Barbara, northwest of Los Angeles, quickly spread to thousands of acres. (Oct. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
CALIFORNIA STATE
case.edu

New materials proposed for capturing carbon dioxide to fight climate change

Case Western Reserve University scientist leads national, multi-institutional collaboration that aims to reduce CO2 from earth’s atmosphere. A scientist at Case Western Reserve will lead a national team of researchers to test their novel approach for “direct air capture” (DAC), a fast-growing technology that combats climate change by removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Carbon Capture#Carbon Dioxide#Co2 Emissions#Carbon Sequestration#Ny Times#European Union#Ghg#Co2#Sb 495
Shropshire Star

Wildfire rages in coastal mountains of California

The fire covers more than 24 square miles in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara. A wildfire raging through coastal mountains in California is threatening ranches and rural homes as the fire-scarred US state faces a new round of dry winds that raise the risk of infernos. The...
ENVIRONMENT
q13fox.com

Therapy dogs comfort California crews battling wildfires

Therapy dogs recently paid a special visit to some California firefighters to offer comfort and support as they continue to battle wildfires across the state. Video showed Labradors Moose, 4, and his nephew Rhino, 1, visiting the Windy Fire base camp in Porterville. They visited several wildfire base camps in California between Sept. 25 and Sept. 28, including those of the Windy Fire and the Caldor Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goodmenproject.com

More Carbon Dioxide Will Dry World’s Rainforests

Brazilian scientists have identified a new way to take the rain out of the rainforest. All the world has to do is to make sure more carbon dioxide reaches the trees − half as much again as today. The effect will be stark: it will be roughly the same as...
ENVIRONMENT
Community Impact Houston

11 companies across Greater Houston could capture, store carbon dioxide emissions underground in the Gulf Coast region in the future

Eleven companies operating across the Greater Houston area have agreed to discuss plans to capture and store carbon dioxide emissions from their facilities, according to a Sept. 16 news release sent out by The Monument Group, a Texas-focused communications firm. Calpine, Chevron, Dow, ExxonMobil, INEOS, Linde, LyondellBasell, Marathon Petroleum, NRG...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Herald-Dispatch

Mary Wildfire: Carbon capture won't solve the climate crisis

It’s become increasingly obvious that the climate crisis is not only real, it’s devastating and hitting hard sooner than expected. The number one cause is fossil fuels. Thus, calls to phase them out are becoming more numerous and louder; at the same time, the remaining fossil fuels are becoming more expensive and difficult to extract. Solar and wind power, on the other hand, are still getting cheaper. What’s the poor fossil fuel industry to do?
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Goats being used to prevent wildfires in California

Fresno, CA. – As fires continue burning across the Western states, homeowners and businesses are looking for new ways to protect their property. Some landowners are turning to an unusual technique to help prevent fires from growing. Goats have now joined the firefighting efforts by eating through the brush. "The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hackaday.com

Creating Methane From Captured Carbon Dioxide And The Future Of Carbon Capture

There’s something intrinsically simple about the concept of carbon (CO2) capture: you simply have the CO2 molecules absorbed or adsorbed by something, after which you separate the thus captured CO2 and put it somewhere safe. Unfortunately, in physics and chemistry what seems easy and straightforward tends to be anything but simple, let alone energy efficient. While methods for carbon capture have been around for decades, making it economically viable has always been a struggle.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Simple method for converting carbon dioxide into useful compounds

Researchers in Japan have found an energy-efficient way to convert the chief greenhouse gas carbon dioxide (CO2) into useful chemicals. Using the method, CO2 is transformed into structures called metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), suggesting a new and simpler route to dispose of the greenhouse gas to help tackle global warming. The...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy