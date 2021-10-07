California Wildfires Emit 75 Million Metric Tons of Carbon Dioxide June-August 2021
If California claims to care about fighting climate change, then legislators should follow the science. According to a recent NY Times article the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, a European Union-financed agency which estimates emissions based on satellite measurements, estimates California wildfires emitted 75 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in just three months (June - August 2021).www.foresthillmessenger.com
