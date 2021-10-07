California Wildfires Emit 75 Million Metric Tons of Carbon Dioxide June-August 2021

It’s become increasingly obvious that the climate crisis is not only real, it’s devastating and hitting hard sooner than expected. The number one cause is fossil fuels. Thus, calls to phase them out are becoming more numerous and louder; at the same time, the remaining fossil fuels are becoming more expensive and difficult to extract. Solar and wind power, on the other hand, are still getting cheaper. What’s the poor fossil fuel industry to do?

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO