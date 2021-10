Terrelle Pryor has been involved in yet another troubling incident with his ex-girlfriend Shalaya Briston, and the latest one led to the former NFL receiver being arrested. According to police documents obtained by TMZ, Pryor and Briston got into an argument at around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning while they were out drinking together in Pennsylvania. Pryor returned home while Briston went out to another bar. Pryor repeatedly tried contacting Briston after he got home, and he allegedly became angry when he could not get in touch with her.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO