The ongoing controversies over the downtown sports arena and gentrification in El Paso is not new to El Paso’s politics. Economic development through “vision” strategies go back to at least 2000 when the Caballero administration proposed putting economic development as part of the public policy agenda, one driven by “vision” and paid for by the taxpayers of El Paso with the added cost of gentrification to make way for the “vision”. The Border Health Institute (BHI) was part of the TIF district battles and downtown El Paso. Both shared a “vision” around economic development through eradicating poor Latino neighborhoods. The TIFs were not the only controversies. There is the “vision” of a central park in El Paso and an earlier version of a sports arena in downtown.

EL PASO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO