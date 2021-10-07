CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Port Authority should enforce mask wearing

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an avid Pirates 20-game ticket holder who uses the “T” to get to and from the stadium, I am appalled by the lack of compliance regarding the mask mandate on the T. Although there are signs and announcements when entering the T, many patrons do not adhere to them and there are no consequences for their action. My family and I were discussing this on the T and a patron near us overheard us and responded (we were not talking to him) “masks don’t work.” It escalated from there to almost a fist fight. We were in the second car and the driver could not hear the conversation or see that several people were not wearing masks. Furthermore, the drivers need to drive, not police.

DOUGLAS, GA

