Forget flats – it’s time to embrace the return of the platform heel

By Ella Alexander
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was a student working in a shop in Notting Hill at the weekends, I stumbled across what struck me as the most perfect pair of heels in a dodgy shop on Portobello Road. They were deep purple suede with metallic straps and a five-inch-high wedge heel. The ankle strap featured a silver lightning bolt buckle. They were, in all ways, a solid eyeful. I tried them on and immediately felt like Marc Bolan crossed with David Bowie. They felt glamorous, but also a little rock ‘n’ roll – the sort of shoes that only fun things could happen in.

Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Takes Paris in a Floral Dress & Lace Cardigan Alongside Mr. Big

Sarah Jessica Parker is taking on a whole new city for her upcoming show, “And Just Like That…” Filming the “Sex and the City” reboot series, the actress joined her on-screen husband Chris Noth — AKA Mr. Big — in Paris this weekend. Together, the duo arrived on set for the show in dressed-up attire. Parker modeled a green floral dress for the episode complete with a dramatic bubble skirt and a lace cardigan layered on top. The very Carrie Bradshaw outfit also included strappy silver sandals set atop a lifted stiletto heel. As for Noth, the actor was styled in a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Allow Lori Harvey to Introduce You to the Velvet Cutout Crop Top of Your Going-Out Dreams

While out for an evening with Justine Skye, Lori Harvey dressed head-to-toe in one of her best ensembles. Who are we kidding? Every outfit this woman owns gets an A+ in our book. But needless to say, her velvet orange cutout crop top was the star of the show this time around — and it also happens to retail for $112. The piece comes from London-based label Loudbrandstudios, which is founded by Jedidiah Duyile and aims to connect women to their confidence through clothing. Inspired by African culture and early 2000s silhouettes, the high-quality fabric used through all of the collections is sourced in London with comfort in mind.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: The Second Yeezy Drop Is Here, Vittoria Ceretti Gives Rare Insight Into A Day In Her Life, Bottega Veneta’s New Journal, And More!

The second drop of Yeezy Gap is here. The Yeezy Gap sweatshirt launched today, exclusively online, in six colors. The so-called “Perfect Hoodie” is available for $90 or $70 for adults or kids, respectively, and comes in a 100% double-layered cotton. It’s reported that the rapper’s 10-year deal with Gap is worth $1billion. Not bad considering he was once a shop assistant in a Chicago Gap store as a teen himself. To really drive home the news, Gap’s official Instagram account appeared to have archived all page content on Wednesday, save for six images of the new sweatshirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

Dakota Johnson Paired a Sheer Gucci Corset With Leather Pants and Cartier Diamonds And Looked Like Pure Wealth

Dakota Johnson channeled her breakout trilogy Fifty Shades of Grey with a sheer corset fashion moment at the red carpet premiere of The Lost Daughter at the New York Film Festival yesterday. Johnson paired the Gucci corset with leather pants by the fashion house, Cartier jewelry (including a diamond necklace), and Gianvito Rossi shoes. She wore her hair down in waves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I Never Wear Brown Boots, But I'm Converted Thanks to These 25 Styles

I could talk about boots forever. It's just my thing. The two wall shelves that house my beloved boot collection—ranging from tall snakeskin pairs to point-toe sock boots and some lug-sole action—are currently bursting at the seams with them. Just about any style is enough to get my heart going, but there's one pair you will not find within my collection: brown boots.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Europe Report: Spring/Summer 2022 Denim Trends

With more in-person shows taking place and more attendees crossing international borders, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks were the closest to pre-pandemic normalcy as they have been since 2019. The abundance of denim on the runway added to the familiarity. From using denim as a grounding piece for more courageous designs, to shredded, embellished and deconstructed statement pieces, the universal fabric was a part of the most talked-about Spring/Summer 2022 collections. The buzziest collaboration of the season, Fendace, produced some of the most logo-laden denim looks. The Versace and Fendi mashup, which saw Donatella Versace swap roles with Kim Jones, Fendi’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Stars as a Bond Girl for MICHAEL Michael Kors x 007 Capsule Collection Campaign

MICHAEL Michael Kors and the 007 James Bond film franchise collaborated on a capsule collection of chic, classic pieces that will make you feel as though you’re a part of the world’s most savant spy crew. The MMK x 007 capsule incorporates the glamour and adventure associated with both the 007 franchise and the lifestyle brand. One of the main attractions of this collection is the 007 signature print Sadler slides. They feature the new gold and black sparkly signature print as well as the collaboration’s name imprinted into the sole. The 11-piece lineup also features pieces like a one-piece swimsuit, a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Elevates Matching Sets in Sparkly Crop Top, Skirt and Python Sandals at Ben Affleck’s ‘Last Duel’ Premiere

Jennifer Lopez took matching sets to a dazzling new frontier in New York City. While attending the red carpet premiere of beau Ben Affleck’s new film “The Last Duel,” Lopez wore a matching set by Herve Leger. Her sparkly brown outfit featured a long-sleeved top and maxi skirt with a high slit, designed by Christian Juul Nielsen. Lopez elevated her look’s glam factor with a matching python clutch by Tom Ford and gold Jennifer Fisher earrings. To beat the October chill while leaving the movie’s afterparty, she layered her look with a black overcoat. When it came to shoes, Lopez opted for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo Embraces Neutrals in Shirtdress, Vest and Chunky Boots

Olivia Culpo is all smiles while wearing her latest look. The social media influencer appeared to be enjoying some time in the outdoors in a photoset posted to Instagram today. Culpo wore an outfit that featured a neutral-color palette of tan and white. She wore a tan sweater vest from The Frankie Shop with a white button-down shirt underneath. She accessorized the outfit with a matching Valentino bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo) Shoe-wise, Culpo wore a pair of tall tan boots from Gia Borghini that perfectly matched the overall aesthetic. Culpo has a robust...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Does Oversized Streetwear in Nike Jacket and Track Pants With Go-to Asics Sneakers

Bella Hadid proved yet again that nobody can pull off oversized street style like her when the model stepped out in NYC on Tuesday a few days after celebrating her 25th birthday. She paired a white graphic T-shirt with red and blue detailing with navy blue track pants. She threw an oversized navy blue button-up Nike jacket on top and carried a white canvas tote bag. She topped off her look with vintage-looking sunglasses. The runway star finished off the sporty look with black Asics Gel-Quantum Levitrack running sneakers that she wore a few times in London over the summer. The...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Brings Y2K Style to the Gym in a Spaghetti Strap Camisole, Boy Shorts & a Choker

Bella Hadid headed to the gym in throwback fashion today. Stepping out in New York this morning, the model tackled trends from the early 2000s as she layered a black spaghetti-strap camisole over a white sports bra. Her look also included $48 black boy shorts from Alo Yoga, a green choker necklace and retro sunglasses. Camisoles, like low-rise bottoms and boy shorts, are about to be everywhere this season amidst a revitalization of vintage styles. Spotted decades ago on the likes of Hilary Duff, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé, trends from the 2000s are sticking around for fall. To prepare for her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Menswear to be focus of major V&A exhibition – including outfits worn by Harry Styles and David Bowie

Menswear through the ages will be the focus of a major new exhibition at the V&A museum.Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear will “celebrate the power, artistry and diversity of masculine attire and appearance”, curators said.The exhibition, opening in March 2022, will look at how men’s fashion has developed over the centuries and how designers, tailors and artists have influenced its evolution.Outfits worn by stars including Harry Styles, Billy Porter Sam Smith and David Bowie will feature, according to curators.And the exhibition will present a diverse look at men’s fashion to “highlight and celebrate the multiplicities of masculine sartorial...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Stuns in Hot Pink Catsuit for ‘SNL’ Afterparty With Pointy Heels and Dramatic Feather Coat

Kim Kardashian stepped out in bold style for an afterparty at Zero Bond in New York City, following her first time hosting “Saturday Night Live.” The media personality arrived in a hot pink catsuit by Balenciaga, which featured a slim-fitting silhouette and rounded neckline. For added drama, the piece was layered with a matching feather coat and accessorized with large crystal stud earrings. Kardashian’s look follows two additional all-pink outfits she’s worn this week while rehearsing ‘SNL’ in New York City, also by Balenciaga. In recent weeks, she’s also been spotted in similar single-tone outfits from the French luxury brand—including a fully...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Zara Taps Cool-Girl Charlotte Gainsbourg for Denim Collection

“Effortless chic” defines the latest collection from Zara, which worked with English-French musician, actor and all-around cool girl Charlotte Gainsbourg to bring the concept to life. The 23-piece women’s capsule collection merges masculine and feminine influences, with denim—comprised of both conventional and recycled cotton—serving as a central theme. The fabric is featured in key pieces ranging from a slouchy oversized denim jacket to an extra-long, relaxed-fit black jean and a cropped flare jean in a dark blue wash. Denim shirting, as well as non-denim essentials like a triangle bra, long-sleeved sweater and ultra-lightweight T-shirt are mixed in to reflect the creative’s low-key,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Bianca Saunders, Hiut Tap Isko for Sustainable Fabrics

British men’s wear designer Bianca Saunders tapped Isko for a second helping of its sustainable denim fabrics. The Spring/Summer 2022 collection includes indigo and ecru denim jackets and loose-fitting jeans featuring Saunders’ signature twisted seams. Standout looks include a two-tone denim jacket and an ecru denim zip-up jacket with matching jeans for both. Isko’s fabric is used in seven looks, all of which include the mill’s innovative production methods, including its R-Two platform which uses recycled fibers as well as reused cotton that comes from its own production loss, and EFD—known as “eco for dye”— which skips the pre-bleaching process and saves...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

The Best Blazers That Fit in with Weekend Plans and the Occasional Office Appearance

A blazer, much like a white dress shirt and a pair of dark jeans, is a menswear item that is the basis for dozens of outfits. You can find the best blazers for men that fit in with weekend plans and the occasional office appearance. Why? Because the best blazers for men can go with both jeans and trousers. But how do you know the best blazer for you? Normally, we’d suggest going into a store or consulting a tailor, but as there are times when you really need a blazer but can’t get to your favorite store, so shopping online...
APPAREL

