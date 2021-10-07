CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Being ‘elitist’ is part of the BBC’s raison d’être

By Ben Lawrence
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalking to The Daily Telegraph earlier this week on the podcast Chopper’s Politics, the new Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries spoke about the homogeneity of the BBC. Previously she had stated that the Corporation must be a “beacon for the world” but, she felt, there was a stumbling block. If the broadcaster is to reach out to every corner of the globe, it needs to think about who it recruits. “It needs a less elitist and snobbish approach,” she said. In other words, Dorries feels that Auntie Beeb is too posh.

