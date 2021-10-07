CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

I’ve always been reluctant about becoming a TV cook

By Mark Hix
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the joys of coming back to Dorset to start all over again in the restaurant business is finding myself part of a community. It works on two levels. There is living and working in a place that, unlike London, is small enough for me to walk past familiar faces every day as I go between my pub, restaurant and fish truck. And then there is the sense that all three outlets have their own, often overlapping but individual, communities.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Should I have been a fisherman instead of a chef?

I could have spent this Tuesday moping about the Fish House in Lyme, feeling gloomy because it is currently closed on Tuesdays as well as Mondays as we don’t have sufficient staff. All those customers trying to book tables and we can’t open our doors to them!. But I am...
HOBBIES
newswatchman.com

“I’ve never been without something to love”

Daisy enrolled in hospice when she was 90 years old. Daisy was born in Kentucky, married when she was fifteen and immediately moved to a farm in Pike County, Ohio with her new husband. Daisy worked as a nurse’s aide and her husband owned and operated a small sawmill. She had been widowed for six years and had been living in the nursing home for about a year.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
imdb.com

Jodie Comer: ‘I’ve had to know my own worth. ’Cos there’ll always be someone to question that’

From Killing Eve’s assassin to Help’s broken care worker, the home-grown superstar has proved she can do anything. As she hits Hollywood, can she keep it real?. Fist bump? Quick, slappy handshake? Standoffish salute? After a brief hesitation, the actor Jodie Comer abandons 18 months of professional caution around hellos, spreads wide her arms, and gathers me in for a big, swaying bear-hug. We’ve never met or spoken before. “But I’m quite a tactile person,” says Comer, who grew up in a suburb of Liverpool and whose scouse accent, which can sharpen or soften depending on the circumstances and her level of comfort, is in full, glorious evidence this afternoon.
CELEBRITIES
thecentraltrend.com

That’s what I’ve been worried about the whole time

It’s what I’ve been worried about this whole time—the beginning to the second ending. I left you open-handed with no response. On my end, I was worried about what I would get myself into. It would either end up with pure happiness or heartbreak, but look at it now. The whole thing tied up to be both. There was a joy while it lasted.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Ing#Restaurants#Landlord#Pub#The Fish House
Houston Chronicle

Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is sifting through the ruins of another home. A little over a year after a fire destroyed her Warren County home, Ray tells People magazine the New York City apartment she shares with husband John Cusimano was flooded when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Mashed

The Story Behind Anne Burrell's Hair

Anne Burell is a name that is fairly well-known within the culinary world, but even those that don't have an invested interest in cooking would likely have no problem recognizing the Food Network star. Per her website, the longtime "Worst Cooks In America" host has a self-described "pumped-up personality" that, like her decision to sport vibrant cow-girl skirts instead of traditional chef's pants in the kitchen, sets her apart from others in her field. However, what really makes the chef easily identifiable to foodies and non-foodies alike are her platinum blond locks, which she typically wears in a spiky style.
HAIR CARE
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Claims Gabby Petito Was Overheard 'Yelling' By Vacationers, Says Brian Laundrie Would Grab Her Mouth To Silence Her

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman believes he has learned new details regarding Gabby Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie. In an interview with The Sun, the TV personality claimed to know that Petito was “very verbal” during alleged altercations with Laundrie, who is suspected to have been physically abusive to his now-deceased fiancée.
PETS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'He has never met her, unfortunately': Owen Wilson's ex Varunie Vongsvirates claims actor is not involved at all with his look-alike daughter Lyla as she turns three

Owen Wilson has still not met his only daughter Lyla, his ex-girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates exclusively revealed to DailyMail.com. Wedding Crashers actor Wilson, 52, has never had any contact with the child, according to Vongsvirates, though he does spend time with his two older children - Robert, 10, and Finn, seven - whom he had with different mothers.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy