I’ve always been reluctant about becoming a TV cook
One of the joys of coming back to Dorset to start all over again in the restaurant business is finding myself part of a community. It works on two levels. There is living and working in a place that, unlike London, is small enough for me to walk past familiar faces every day as I go between my pub, restaurant and fish truck. And then there is the sense that all three outlets have their own, often overlapping but individual, communities.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0